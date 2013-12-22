Tell us what you thought of ‘Saving Mr. Banks’

Lots of drama — certainly in the pages of LA Weekly — met the release of “Saving Mr. Banks,” though certainly the studio ought to have known it was coming. A whitewashing of history? A self-glorification that avoids the nuance? Yeah, that’s all in there. It’s a Disney product romanticizing a Disney product. What’s to be expected? I found the film charming and Emma Thompson to be wonderful but it’s really just cotton candy for me this season. And it’s now in theaters for your judgment, so if you’ve gotten around to it, tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll.