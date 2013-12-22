Tell us what you thought of ‘Saving Mr. Banks’

Lots of drama — certainly in the pages of LA Weekly — met the release of “Saving Mr. Banks,” though certainly the studio ought to have known it was coming. A whitewashing of history? A self-glorification that avoids the nuance? Yeah, that’s all in there. It’s a Disney product romanticizing a Disney product. What’s to be expected? I found the film charming and Emma Thompson to be wonderful but it’s really just cotton candy for me this season. And it’s now in theaters for your judgment, so if you’ve gotten around to it, tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll.
This one and August: Osage County are gobbling up precious awardage real estate. I did prefer Banks to Osage as a moviegoing experience, though. Thompson’s always a joy.
Even though Tom Hanks is like my favourite actor currently living, I thought it was odd that he would be cast as Walt Disney. Nevertheless, he’s good in the role, but still…
Charming. Though Id say that the performances and production design were better than the script i also thought the direction was suitably anonymous. Im glad that Kris championed Colin Farrell a bit on twitter because while I thought Hanks was very good indeed … Farrell is the one who got to me.
You know, Disney movies (as explained by Hanks) tend to embellish their storytelling to make the narrative easier to swallow. And I find it humorous/interesting that this movie is basically an embellished Disney movie about an embellished Disney movie that embellishes facts from a book to make it more pallatable.
Only 9.3 million opening, but will have strong Holiday legs, especially given its coveted A CinemaScore.