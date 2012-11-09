Tell us what you thought of ‘Skyfall’

I’m kind of hoping I can get to the theater while I’m in LA this week to see Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall” again, which I quite liked. Guy was mostly positive on it, too. I’d particularly like to take it in on IMAX to soak in those beautiful Roger Deakins images. With much talk after the film opened early overseas (mopping up at the box office), it landed on these shores yesterday. So I’m very curious to know what our readers might think of it. If you get around to seeing it, come on back here and tell us what you thought. And as always, feel free to rate it above.