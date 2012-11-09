Tell us what you thought of ‘Skyfall’

I’m kind of hoping I can get to the theater while I’m in LA this week to see Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall” again, which I quite liked. Guy was mostly positive on it, too. I’d particularly like to take it in on IMAX to soak in those beautiful Roger Deakins images. With much talk after the film opened early overseas (mopping up at the box office), it landed on these shores yesterday. So I’m very curious to know what our readers might think of it. If you get around to seeing it, come on back here and tell us what you thought. And as always, feel free to rate it above.
I saw it on IMAX yesterday and was blown away. It is spectacular and Roger Deakins should get an Oscar nomination. Lots of cool stuff for both newbies and true die hard 007 fans. A definite must see.
I saw it yesterday and I really enjoyed it. I loved how it was more based on the old fashioned version of Bond and also that there weren’t too many unrealistic actions performed by Bond. Definitely better than Quantum and worth seeing at least once.
Saw the IMAX sneak peak. Was overwhelmed by the craftsmanship on display, as well as the performances. Mendes incredibly sustains the tension across the entire 150 min. run time. Not as emotional as some have made it seem, but this is by far the most exhilarating and complex Bond film to date. Deakins is the star, deserves a win, let alone a nomination. The Shanghai sequence cinematography is worth the price of admission alone.
It was brilliantly executed, gave us what we knew and didn’t know about James Bond as far as following the entire 50 year franchise. It opened up a whole new door to Bond fans and people that weren’t Bond fans to enjoy a James Bond film. I think this is my favorite of the Daniel Craig Bond films.
One of the better Bond films. Superb opening sequence and nice villain, but it drags in places and falls apart in the last quarter.
Fantastic. Dench and Deakins are on fire, Bardem’s offputtingly exquisite and … yeah, I never thought Craig’s Bond would end up becoming one of the funniest performances I’d see this year! I really hope this isn’t a one-off thing for Mendes, he truly knows his stuff for action movies. Can’t wait to see where he goes from here in the genre.
Plotwise it feels like some of the better of the ideas in “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough” have been filtered through the lens of a retro-return to the Connery-era status quo.
I liked seeing the series reclaiming its distinctive identity after the Bourne-style trappings the first two Craig films immersed themselves in. The result is still more serious than most of the franchise, but it’s got some of the spectacle and humour back.
After the extended intro to Harris’ new Moneypenny, I do wonder if they’re going to give her more of a role in the stories going forward (the character has historically been rather like Jimmy Olsen, an identifiable part of the mythos who doesn’t actually do that much).
I dug it. Contrary to what a lot of other people seem to say I actually liked the final act at the house. The middle part drags periodically, but the beginning and ending are superb. I think I may like Casino Royale just a tad more, but it’s certainly a huge leap forward from Quantum of Solace.
Amazing movie, Roger Deakins deserves to win for his marvelous work here. I liked that Judi Dench was the center of the storyline, she must get nominated for her role of M, god she´s fu**** good! By far one of the best movies of 2012 along with Argo.
Loved it. Really want to see it again. Some of have been underwhelmed feeling it isn’t as good as Casino Royale, but I think this film has plenty to offer to the Bond mythos that is different than Royale. If Royale is a fixation on Bond’s morality or lack there of and how he became a cold individual, Skyfall focuses on his relevance, his legacy, his past, loyalty, and mortality. As good as it is in the first hour, it kicks in more in the 2nd hour with the 3rd act feeling like a western, protecting a place rather than infiltrating.
Dench is given more to do than ever focusing on her relationship with Bond along with her past decisions. Bardem finds the right balance between camp and menace. He’s so good. There’s plenty of easter eggs that don’t detract or feel distracting. Deakins photography, particularly in the 3rd act…wow. Great stuff. The little aiming practice with Bardem and Bond with no score, but the music from the speakers in the back. Chilling stuff. The shanghai shadow fight. Love it.
I like how lean and no-nonsense it is. It could have gone in many different directions but it keeps it simple and straightforward, which is commendable. That opening sequence is thrilling, and the Adele credits sequence is just awe-inspiring. More than awe-insipring.
I wish they had done more with Bardem, though. He’s a blast, but his character isn’t given enough screen time.
I don’t know that “Skyfall” knew what it wanted to be. A new age Bond thriller or an old fashioned 007 caper, so needless to say it felt disjointed to me. The pace slows and quickens often infrequently, and I found they shot themselves in the foot a bit by making Bond a mortal being. To say this is the best Bond film ever is a misstep, but neither am I discounting it as a bad film.
I found myself having a blast regardless of my reservations, which goes to the acclaim of Chris Corbould’s expert stunt work, the ever rich lensing of Roger Deakins, and Javier Bardem’s slick and delicious devouring of the screen. I also think Berenice Marlohe is the underrated gem of the supporting brigade, a trepidatiously unnerved plot mechanic who terrifyingly knows the briefness of her own relevance. Devastating performance for how short it lasts.
Daniel Craig era Bond is the most intimate. 4/4
Lots of fun. Deakin’s work is outstanding, and Bardem is delightfully menacing and quirky. Dench also shines. I wish the dialogue didn’t depend so often on quips. Many of them were pretty bad. Liked the title credits as well, though not as much as ‘Casino Royale’s.’ Overall, definitely one of the best Bonds, maybe a notch below Royale
Truly had a good time and the images were amazing. Felt like a reset back to classic Bond and Bardem chewed up all the available scenery in a truly entertaining fashion. Some of the stunts required a shade too much suspension of belief that rather interrupted the flow. At times that crowded out the actors and lessened the film. Overall B or B+ Not perfect but welcome back Mr. Bond.
Most enjoyable Bond experience in a theater, ever. Sounds and sights are a feast. And Craig, Dench, Bardem, Finney, Fiennes, Whishaw and Harris merit a SAG Ensemble nomination.
Great movie. SPOILER alerts on cinematography of the third act….That good.
I thought it was utter rubbish. A generic action movie with the Bond name slapped over it. The final confrontation between Silva and Bond has Silva throwing grenades in an old cottage house while Bond dodges fire. So uninspired, generic, and just plain terrible. I felt like I was watching The Expendables.
The Expendables meets The Dark Knight meets Transformers — that’s what I felt I was watching.
The cinematography was beautiful, opening sequence was breathtaking. It was somewhat lacking in the storyline: *spoiler alert!* fair enough, I get that the guy wants revenge, but he does it in the most elaborate, stupidly, petulant way, takes a lot of “chances”, and ends up storming in and trying to shoot M when it all fails. What’s the point? If he was going to shoot her, why not just do that in the street?
Next thing you know, M’s been whisked off to “Skyfall”.. what’s the history behind it, besides a random place in Scotland? Where ARE his parents? Why the hell is there no backup? Why is there no first aid kit?
I was left slightly disappointed after hearing so many good reviews. I personally thought Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol was immensely better.
Skyfall is nothing short of a love letter to James Bond fans. I am downright giddy about it hours later.
My second favorite Mendes (and neither American Beauty nor Revolutionary Road is my favorite). Beautiful photography, incredible sound, sharp performances.
A-
Two complaints, one substantive and one nitpick
1) The first two action scenes are the best. It’s all kind of downhill after peaking early.
2) How does Bond strangle someone while both are underwater? In fact, doesn’t constricting his opponent’s airways prevent him from drowning faster?