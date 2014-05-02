Tell us what you thought of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

#Emma Stone
05.02.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Marc Webb's “Amazing Spider-Man 2” kicks off the summer movie season today, and I have to say I'm in league with the majority of critics on this one. It's an over-stuffed, seemingly visionless piece of cotton candy that defeats itself every step of the way.

Sparks do fly between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they're on screen together, but those modest wins are drowned out by one of the most overwrought scripts in the comic book movie subgenre. I'd honestly say it may deserve a place on our list of the worst superhero movies of all time

…but that's me. Let's hear what you have to say, as I imagine many of you will be making your way to the multiplex to see for yourself. Tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. (And if you agree with me on this one, don't worry. The summer gets MONSTROUSLY better.)

