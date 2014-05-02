Tell us what you thought of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Marc Webb's “Amazing Spider-Man 2” kicks off the summer movie season today, and I have to say I'm in league with the majority of critics on this one. It's an over-stuffed, seemingly visionless piece of cotton candy that defeats itself every step of the way.
Sparks do fly between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they're on screen together, but those modest wins are drowned out by one of the most overwrought scripts in the comic book movie subgenre. I'd honestly say it may deserve a place on our list of the worst superhero movies of all time…
…but that's me. Let's hear what you have to say, as I imagine many of you will be making your way to the multiplex to see for yourself. Tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. (And if you agree with me on this one, don't worry. The summer gets MONSTROUSLY better.)
Emma Stone’s final scene was poetic and heartbreaking.
BOYCOTT THIS SERIES OF SPIDERWIMP and the brainless plots. Someone save Spiderman from its downward spiral!!
I thought the performances (besides Foxx) more than made up for the slightly overstuffed story. It did seem to have the problem of being a set-up for the sequel which overstuffed it a lot (Call it the “Iron Man 2 Problem”).
Not to read too much into things, but can I please assume that the last sentence of this article means you’ve seen Godzilla and it’s as great as we’re hoping it is?
You don’t have to be a genius to add 2+2.
I liked the movie. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised. Yes there is weakness in every movie and the whole searching for his father was a weak attempt to try to incorporate a empire strikes back father/son parallel but the music helped push it along, the visuals were great, and overall it was solid entertainment. Is it Oscar worthy? No. Will u mind spending 15 bucks to see it in 3d, no. U will be happy
Why must be you get my anticipation up for Godzilla?
The plot is a little bit over stuffed, but any real Spidey fan knows that the best Spidey stories are character-driven not plot-driven. And the performances by Garfield, Stone, Sally Field, and Dane DeHaan are all incredible. Garfield was born to play this role, and I’ve never been as invested in a superhero movie love interest as much as Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.
Two words: Not Good.
In more words: A frustrating mix of great acting & chemistry from the two excellent lead actors, (Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone) and messy overstuffed boring tedious garbage from the writer & director. Seriously Electro was a mix of Jim Carrey’s Riddler and the electric Gremlin from The New Batch. Why was he in the movie? What did he have to do with the theme or the plot? Goblin Jr, well cast, did have something to do with the plot or theme (as lame as both were) but he was rushed and the development of his shoved-in villain persona felt beat for beat like the very poor development of the shoved-in Venom from SpiderMan3. Which means Electro is just in it to be “different” from originals. I was bored. The protracted mess action ending felt just – poorly done, I didn’t care, was like a video game cut scene. Wasted acting. And I love Spider-Man and comic heroes, I’m a geek, but – blah
It takes a while to find its footing, and is too long, but I don’t necessarily think it’s “overstuffed” (there’s only two real villains given any credence, and they’re connected with each other and the two main characters) and the emotional connections and chemistry between the actors (Garfield, Stone, DeHaan and Field all putting in strong work) raise the stakes and is some of the most interesting things happening in the glut of comic book movies being dumped by studios every year for reasons no less cynical than these feel.
Not great, a three star movie, but I’m not sure why the other mind-numbingly overstuffed smugly-led action set pieces and faux-jaded “darkness” of other superhero movies get a free pass with critics more readily than these do.
Word
I’m not in any rush to see this movie (although I thought The Amazing Spider-Man was fine), but if this movie is indeed worse than Man of Steel…then yikes.
I think its better than Man of Steel.
The first 30-35 mins were electric and fun. They really captured the fun of being Spidey and gave us some good action during the intro. However, some of the plot points were uncessary (Aunt May getting a new job, Peter and Gwen’s ” I’m breaking up w you. NO, I’M breaking up with you! I love you” really got old) and added nothing to an already bloated film. After the initial 30-35 mins, the movie just becomes boring and really falls apart. Even Electro just becomes lame in the last act and the Green Goblin was horrible. Horrible makeup, didnt like the design of the suit either and he was just shoehorned into the film. I think the 1st Amazing Spiderman was better overall (the swinging and action in the sequel were much better, but thats about it)
Overall, a modest improvement. I thought it built upon the first “ASM” in both strengths and weaknesses alike. The villains were severely undercooked and the middle portions were so bloated but there are moments of pure comic-book joy plotted throughout, namely the Spidey sequences flying through the city and anytime Garfield and Stone were together. I really appreciated Sally Field’s performance as well. In the end, I can forgive most of its flaws as the movie felt more earnest and confident in a way the first couldn’t achieve.
Isn’t nearly as bad as you’re making it out to be. It had some good moments, a couple great ones, a while it had some flaws it definitely doesn’t deserve to be on the worst comic book movies of all time. Not even close.
If this movie deserves the list, Iron Man 3 and Thor 2 deserve to be on that list, even more than this film.
A little long? Yes. A little bozo in spots? Yes. The ending? Ehh.
But overall, I definitely enjoyed myself. Having said that, thats almost completely attributed to Andrew Garfield (this guy was MEANT to play Peter Parker/Spidey … Hes just fantastic), Emma Stone, Sally Field, Dane DeHaan, and the special effects.
And I have to add that this film, mote or less, contained the similar amount of convoluted plot points that every single movie of this ilk contains. Every one.
omg Emma & Andrew……. soooo good! soooo sad.
I enjoyed it. I saw it in IMAX 3D and regardless of plot, acting (Jamie foxx won an oscar? How?!), it was beautiful to watch. It was just a fun ride, maybe mainly because of the IMAX.
“Jamie foxx won an oscar? How?!”
Because it was for a great performance in a different movie.