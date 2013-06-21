Tell us what you thought of ‘The Bling Ring’

Since scoring widespread acclaim (and an Oscar) for “Lost in Translation” a decade ago, Sofia Coppola has become a distinctly divisive figure in the auteur ranks: “Marie Antoinette” and “Somewhere” drew as much praise as criticism for their high-style studies of privileged ennui, and “The Bling Ring” has followed much the same pattern since its Cannes debut. I’ve never felt let down by a Coppola film, and am once more firmly in the pro camp on her latest, an outside-in take on her favored celebrity milieu that may be her chilliest, most formally structured film to date. After opening in New York and LA last week, it goes wide today, and with critical opinion all over the map, I’m curious to read your thoughts. Have your say in the comments, and vote in the poll after the jump.
Loved it. Might be my favorite Sofia Coppola movie. Savides is such a loss to film, but, man, what a one to go out on.
Disgusted me in all the right ways. Good film.
You’re just looking for reasons to use that photo.
I saw it opening day – loved it! A lot of critics pointed out that the movie didn’t go under the characters’ skins and analyze them enough. I thought that was a good decision by Coppola – critiques of materialism are a dime a dozen. This was something special.
Thought it was her best since Lost in Translation. The whole movie is undercut with this casual brutality, like it’s a nature documentary where the person behind the camera is rooting for the baby zebras to be eaten. It’s all kind of disturbing, which is a really interesting new note for Coppola to strike.
Is that screenshot of Emma Watson in the movie? Or just the trailer? Because all I want out of The Bling Ring is that image of Hermione Granger looking smoking hot doing that tongue thingy.
It’s in the movie. Go crazy.
The movie is like a stealth bomber that quietly hits all its targets with clear and unfussy precision. Was amused, alarmed, entertained and duly disturbed. And Emma Watson steals the picture. Pitch perfect performance (and wickedly meta casting, when you think about it). Pitch perfect direction.
Not a fan. I enjoyed it stylistically, and it is a beautifully shot film with a great performance from Emma Watson, but it seemed disjointed. As a satire it wasn’t enough: wealth, media, a desire for fame (or at least to be close to it), and the like seem tired and it honestly seemed as if there was simply not enough material to write a decent screenplay. I desperately wanted to know something more about these characters than Coppola was willing, or able, to give us. It felt like a film about vapid subjects (who surely had more going on upstairs and in their personal lives) that was made in an intentionally vapid way to prove a point. I just didn’t buy it.
I feel as though the critics and spectators arguing that the film is ‘surface’, and that it doesn’t provide any insight into the characters or their decisions, are refusing to engage with the material. I think one of the film’s strongest assets is that there is no critical framework enforced onto the characters. There is no moralizing here and the film is better for it. That isn’t to say that Coppola isn’t making a statement, or that the film isn’t really ‘about’ anything. I think she expertly understands this generation’s infatuation with celebrity culture, social networking and socio-economic status, and how all three of these are connected.
In my humble opinion, the power of the film is contained in a single shot, and, Coppola is smart enough, and subtle enough, to let the image speak for itself without the excess that dominates the majority of the film.
*SPOILER ALERT*
Marc, Becca and the rest of the group have spent months opening up a small portal into this fantasy world of celebrity culture that has provided them with a sense of self worth that they feel so entitled to. To preserve and document their place in this world, they use Facebook to mirror the celebrity gossip websites that they have been viewing for months. With this, Coppola presents social networking sites as the archives of ‘instant fame’ and affirmation that they have become. The shot in question is after they have been caught and Mark visits Becca’s Facebook page and he realizes that she has de-friended him. It’s painful confirmation that he has lost everything: not only his supposed “best friend”, but most importantly, access to the world (and image) that they have cultivated and presented through the hundreds of ‘selfies’ that we see the characters take over the course of the film (which are then posted on their Facebook profiles). With one click, Rebecca is able to remove Marc’s access, and in effect, status. It is the matter-of-factness of this action, and the simplicity in which it is presented, that gives it its power. I think that is a very astute insight into contemporary adolescent culture, and expresses a lot of teenager’s emotional pain from social rejection far better than any scene with over the top histrionics. It’s just one detail amid many that jumped out at me. I can’t wait to see it again.