Tell us what you thought of ‘The Bling Ring’

A24

Since scoring widespread acclaim (and an Oscar) for “Lost in Translation” a decade ago, Sofia Coppola has become a distinctly divisive figure in the auteur ranks: “Marie Antoinette” and “Somewhere” drew as much praise as criticism for their high-style studies of privileged ennui, and “The Bling Ring” has followed much the same pattern since its Cannes debut. I’ve never felt let down by a Coppola film, and am once more firmly in the pro camp on her latest, an outside-in take on her favored celebrity milieu that may be her chilliest, most formally structured film to date. After opening in New York and LA last week, it goes wide today, and with critical opinion all over the map, I’m curious to read your thoughts. Have your say in the comments, and vote in the poll after the jump.