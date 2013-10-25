Tell us what you thought of ‘The Counselor’

#Ridley Scott #Michael Fassbender
10.25.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

The advance buzz on Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” could hardly have been less encouraging. For a film from a major director — written by Cormac McCarthy, no less — with a dream cast including Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Cameron Diaz, Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt, the fact that it was only shown to critics days before its release seemed to spell disaster. As it is, it seems Fox really wanted to prevent word of the thriller’s supposedly nihilistic bleakness from spreading too far; the one thing the critics do agree on is that it’s not a crowdpleaser.

Other than that, reviews are all over the map: many have excoriated it, but Manohla Dargis is chief among its vocal champions. Drew McWeeny is somewhere in the middle; I haven’t had an opportunity to see it yet. So, over to you: it’s pretty obvious this is no awards contender, but is the movie itself a misfire or not? Vote in the poll below, and share your thoughts in the comments.  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ridley Scott#Michael Fassbender
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSCameron DiazIn ContentionMICHAEL FASSBENDERpenelope cruzRidley Scottthe counselor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP