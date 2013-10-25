Tell us what you thought of ‘The Counselor’

The advance buzz on Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” could hardly have been less encouraging. For a film from a major director — written by Cormac McCarthy, no less — with a dream cast including Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Cameron Diaz, Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt, the fact that it was only shown to critics days before its release seemed to spell disaster. As it is, it seems Fox really wanted to prevent word of the thriller’s supposedly nihilistic bleakness from spreading too far; the one thing the critics do agree on is that it’s not a crowdpleaser.
Other than that, reviews are all over the map: many have excoriated it, but Manohla Dargis is chief among its vocal champions. Drew McWeeny is somewhere in the middle; I haven’t had an opportunity to see it yet. So, over to you: it’s pretty obvious this is no awards contender, but is the movie itself a misfire or not? Vote in the poll below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Not completely awful, Pitt and Bardem looked like they were having fun at least.
Haven’t seen it myself yet (I still do) but my friend just got out and said it was pretty bad, people were walking out of the theater saying “worst Ridley Scott movie ever.” He thinks he nodded off for a bit as well…
The dialogue was crazy overcooked. Saw the Penelope storyline coming from a mile away. Fassbender was sorta good? Bardem and Diaz too. But mostly, I couldn’t wait for it to be over.
This was not a good movie.
However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t entertained for the two hours I was watching this story unfold. It half entertaining because it had some honestly very good moments and half entertaining because it was such a blatant failure at times.
Most of the shortcomings came from McCarthy’s script, however. Anyone labeling it as a “bad Ridley Scott” movie needs to readdress where the problems were because, like with Prometheus, his direction was most of the saving grace. He built a fantastic atmosphere and maintained it over the entire film.
I’m a bit baffled by McCarthy’s script to be honest. It’s like he hasn’t spoken to a woman or had sex in years. I know that sounds strange, but just wait until you see the movie. I’m stuck somewhere between thinking that Cameron Diaz was horribly miscast and that her character was terribly written, so I’ll just call it a combination of both.
I don’t regret spending money to see it. Just go in with an open mind, low expectations and the knowledge that you’re going to laugh at some parts of it.
I’ll go with you half-way, but, Ridley Scott isn’t some lowly hired-hand type of director. You can’t really separate his “Direction” on the set, with all the duties and responsibilities of an A-List Director in putting together the film in Pre- & Post- Production.
LOVED IT. Cameron Diaz was brilliant. See it just for her performance.
It was kinda boring and devoid of a lot of suspense, but it did have an interesting idea at its core that was unfortunately lost in both the script stage and in the way it was directed. I think having someone like De Palma or Adrian Lyne (in their prime) would’ve been better suited for this material.
Everything was a tad off balance for me (probably b/c of the wonky script that no one dared to tell McCarthy was in major need of trimming) where there was subtlety in moments that were begging to have big splashy heightened genre set-pieces, and that conflicted with the random tone of the film. I think it needed more scenes like the Cameron Diaz car scene and the “bolito” scene, and less scenes of talking about diamonds, or talking about the philosophy of life and death, or just less talking altogether. If it was more of a visual film, and less of a talk-fest with a bunch of platitudes quoted as real-world dialogue, then some of the more convoluted elements of the script would’ve been at least more interesting to watch. I also can’t help but think the film would’ve been even more interesting if Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz had switched roles – that would’ve been a lot more unexpected and surprising in a good way. I did think the actors did fine (especially Fassbender and Diaz,) but they just didn’t get enough exciting moments to make it seem like it was really worth their time (or ours.) Overall, it was definitely a letdown but not a catastrophic failure like some of the reviews have been saying.
I love the last 30 minutes of the film as Michael Fassbender sits and waits for a message until it ends. Really exciting stuff.