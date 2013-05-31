Tell us what you thought of ‘The East’

I’m very, very curious to see what Zal Batmanglij does with his career. He clearly has the chops to build interesting thrillers and that talent is very much on display in “The East,” which, as I’ve noted recently, I’ve been interested in seeing again since catching it at the Sundance Film Festival a few months back.

The film hit theaters today via Fox Searchlight Pictures and could do some nice business amid the usual blockbuster summer fare. It stars multi-hyphenate Brit Marling as well as Ellen Page and Alexander Skarsgård. It's possible we'll be talking about it later in the year when the Independent Spirit Awards announce nominations. "Sound of My Voice" found some love there.