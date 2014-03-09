Tell us what you thought of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

Wes Anderson is on fire lately, what with “Moonrise Kingdom” (for my money his best film to date) finding welcome waters in the 2012-2013 film awards season and with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” lighting up critics upon its Berlinale arrival. Our own Greg Ellwood pondered whether it might just be the first serious awards season player of this year, while Guy Lodge found it to be “dizzy but unexpectedly touching” (and had high marks to offer star Ralph Fiennes besides). The film opened in limited release this weekend, so many of you will have had a chance to see it. If so, tell us what you thought in the comments section below and feel free to vote in our poll.
Loved it. Laughed and guffawed a lot at all the many witty details in the script and acting and art direction and mise en scene. And then was rather moved by the bittersweet conclusion.
It so deserves to be remembered come Awards season; for Ralph Fiennes wonderful performance, perhaps even my favorite of his (and he’s certainly overdue more recognition), and of course at the very least script and art direction and music (that final Balalaika extravaganza “Moonshine” alone is such a hoot I downloaded it from Itunes.) But I can already safely predict it’ll be one of my favorite movies of this year.
As someone who doesn’t really respond to Wes Anderson’s work (with the exception of Bottle Rocket, although Rushmore and Darjeeling aren’t bad) I have to say that I had a great time. All of the aspects that have been discussed in reviews so far, such as Ralph Fiennes’ performance, the sets and costumes, as well as Desplat’s score, are all excellent. Although I’ve said before that Bottle Rocket was my personal favorite of Anderson’s work, I think this might have topped it. I hope to see it again soon.
Loved it. Anderson is on a roll with these last three pictures, each one better than the last. “Budapest” is his crowning jewel for me, refined in every sense and with a design that is as developed aesthetically as it is narratively and thematically. Looking forward to seeing it again.
Got to see it again for a second time! Great movie! Anderson has really come into his own with his last three movies.
Likely nominations:
Screenplay
Score
Production Design
Possible Nominations:
Picture
Director
Actor
Cinematography
Costumes
Should do really great with the Golden Globes.