Tell us what you thought of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

Wes Anderson is on fire lately, what with “Moonrise Kingdom” (for my money his best film to date) finding welcome waters in the 2012-2013 film awards season and with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” lighting up critics upon its Berlinale arrival. Our own Greg Ellwood pondered whether it might just be the first serious awards season player of this year, while Guy Lodge found it to be “dizzy but unexpectedly touching” (and had high marks to offer star Ralph Fiennes besides). The film opened in limited release this weekend, so many of you will have had a chance to see it. If so, tell us what you thought in the comments section below and feel free to vote in our poll.