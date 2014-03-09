Tell us what you thought of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

#Wes Anderson
03.09.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Wes Anderson is on fire lately, what with “Moonrise Kingdom” (for my money his best film to date) finding welcome waters in the 2012-2013 film awards season and with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” lighting up critics upon its Berlinale arrival. Our own Greg Ellwood pondered whether it might just be the first serious awards season player of this year, while Guy Lodge found it to be “dizzy but unexpectedly touching” (and had high marks to offer star Ralph Fiennes besides). The film opened in limited release this weekend, so many of you will have had a chance to see it. If so, tell us what you thought in the comments section below and feel free to vote in our poll.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Anderson
TAGSIn ContentionRALPH FIENNESThe Grand Budapest HotelWES ANDERSON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP