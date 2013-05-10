Tell us what you thought of ‘The Great Gatsby’

05.10.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited spin on F. Scott Fitzgerald makes its way to theaters today in advance of Cannes opening night festivities next week. I was charmed and quite liked it. Drew McWeeny had a lot of beef with it. And the critics in general reflect that split so far. (Here is our new 3-on-3 feature offering up some industry analysis of the film.) Now, though, it’s time for you to get a look, and I’ll of course be curious to see how you find it. So when and if you get around to seeing it this weekend, head on back here with your take. And as always, feel free to vote in our poll below.

