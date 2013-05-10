Tell us what you thought of ‘The Great Gatsby’

Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited spin on F. Scott Fitzgerald makes its way to theaters today in advance of Cannes opening night festivities next week. I was charmed and quite liked it. Drew McWeeny had a lot of beef with it. And the critics in general reflect that split so far. (Here is our new 3-on-3 feature offering up some industry analysis of the film.) Now, though, it’s time for you to get a look, and I’ll of course be curious to see how you find it. So when and if you get around to seeing it this weekend, head on back here with your take. And as always, feel free to vote in our poll below.
This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and as a long time Baz fan that’s never been bothered by his films’ middling reviews, I was expecting too much out of it and can’t help but feel somewhat let down. I loved Leo’s performance but overall the film was so bloated and over-narrated that I ended up feeling kinda numb to the whole experience. I honestly wish it was more of an utter trainwreck so I could’ve at least had the experience of hating it afterwards, but instead it was such a non-starter that I left feeling so ‘meh’ that I probably won’t give it a second thought (which is even worse in my book.)
Also, shame on me for paying the extra price for the 3D b/c that shit was not worth it at all and it gave me quite a headache with all the unnecessary camera zooms and quick edits (I realize that is Baz’s schtick but it did not work in the 3D format for me.) I think 3D is a format that mostly excels with steady immersion so your eyes can adjust and take in the layered images, rather than going gonzo with 1,000 shots per second. The soundtrack was also somewhat of a mixed bag: the Fergie and Will.i.am songs played during the party scenes, for example, were completely ridiculous (and not in a Moulin Rouge way) but the usage of “Rhapsody in Blue” to synch up with Gatsby’s intro was very satisfying to experience.
I’d probably give it a C or a 3 out of 5 – Leo was flaw-free and I also thought Carey Mulligan did fine, but Baz really was his own worst enemy with trying to say too much (if I wanted to hear quotes from the book narrated to me to explain what I should be thinking during each scene then I really would’ve rather just read the book instead.)
I want to carry this review around with me and just let anyone who asks me what I thought read it. Perfectly said.
It was good and Baz did right by the book. But it felt like there was something missing, a moment that would get it to the next level but it never came. Still, It’s a fine movie.
And in terms of awards, I honestly don’t see anything else beating Gatsby for Costume Design. I mean, they’ll likely go with the usual royalty stuff, but still. They may very well be my favorite costumes of all time.
Have to say, I’m disappointed in how subdued the music was. I expected a little more flash from Baz in that aspect. Honestly, only because it was filmed in 3D, I would have liked an overdose of his spectacular visual aesthetic as well. We got it early on, but it felt like he was reining himself in after the shirt tossing scene. Still enjoyed the movie though. The male cast impressed me highly, especially Leo. Mulligan… not so much.
My friend was also underwhelmed by the soundtrack (after all the hype for it), though, she loved the movie, overall.
I enjoyed it. It looks splendid. Some of Luhrman’s hyper style was a bit much, especially the parts that reminded me of Moulin Rouge, but mostly I thought he made it work well with the material and brought out the themes and drama of the book well (I just read Gatsby for the first time last month to get ready for the movie and am glad I did – Luhrman captured so many details in his loving over the top way). Particularly appreciated how they handled Carroway’s subtext (I see a secret homoerotic attraction Nick has for Gatsby in the narrative and the movie captures that in a well balanced way).
Also, we got to see the great Gravity trailer, and the audience responded to it with more excited and surprised chatter afterwards than I’d ever heard before for a trailer. Bodes well for the movie’s prospects, I think.
My audience also responded a lot to the Gravity trailer. They seemed imtrigued.
Fitzgerald’s novel alone is a lot to wrap your head around. Add in Luhrmann’s restless vision and “The Great Gatsby” is a whole lotta movie to wrap your head around. All the jewelry, fancy clothes, and deluxe mansions make you feel like it’s the most expensive film ever made, and I think Luhrmann both loves and is critical of that excess. It’s a fine line to tread, but I feel like it pays off more on repeat viewings. I’ll have to find out, but there are a few things I’m sure of:
Carey Mulligan is absolutely rich in a role that could so easily have been problematic. Catherine Martin’s production design is so beyond spectacular, enriching already lavish sets with immense space and detail. I think the 3D amplifies that well in the smaller scenes where you get to marvel at the movement of individual bodies in a space.
The Ritz showdown is absolutely riveting! It’s the kind of climactic centerpiece that sneaks up on you and sucks you down into the inky crevice of these people’s lives. It had me desperately wanting for Daisy to choose Gatsby, and for a moment truly believing she would. The film did that. The performances did that. Luhrmann is playing with all the tools at his disposal, and it’s a cinematically dense work, as usual for him. I think I love it. I just need a second viewing to figure out how much.
I have not liked any of the director’s previous movies–“Moulin Rouge!” gave me a headache–and I’m not a huge fan of DiCaprio. So imagine my surprise at finding myself enjoying this movie quite a lot. Gatsby is a tough role, and DiCaprio did well by it. Oddly, I actually wish I HAD seen the movie in 3D because it looked weird in 2D. Nick’s house looked like someplace that a Hobbit would live: I expected to see giant mushrooms growing on the roof. Maybe it looked odd in 3D as well.
So glad to hear the mostly positive feedback, because I thought it was pretty great, myself. Like, really great.
The look of it is swell. I liked the usual Baz fluorishes, but a lot of them were toned down.
And Leo. My goodness. THIS is the Leo of old. Movie star Leo. Suave, slender, golden haired, golden skinned, charismatic, still intense, but … playful. I was reminded of Titanic/Catch Me If You Can days. In other words, he didnt seem to be trying. I loved the confident/amiable/jittery nature he exuded for early Gatsby. It made his downfall scenes near the end all the more potent.
Really loved the tea with Daisy scene. So cute, and again, playful.
Tobey Maguire was even pretty good (i usually find him vacuous).
Joel Edgerton impressed.
Elizabeth Debicki, as the reviews have stated, is a standout.
Carey Mulligan, does the best she could with her the iconic, yet murky/mysterious character of Daisy. I think she did quite well.
I just found it very fulfilling and respectful to the novel, while also having a look/feel of its own.
I liked it a lot. The first 15-20 minutes are a bit of a mess (Moulin Rouge is the same way to me) and the film could have perhaps used a little tighter editing, but neither of those quibbles really hurt the film at all for me. I thought the entire cast was good, and Luhrmann’s style I thought captured the ‘spirit’ of the novel. It’s one of the very few movies I have seen so far this year that I would gladly watch again and/or buy when it comes out on Blu-ray.