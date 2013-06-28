Tell us what you thought of ‘The Heat’

I haven’t yet had a chance to see “The Heat,” but it’s one of the summer studio movies I’ve been looking forward to most this year. Director Paul Feig’s “Bridesmaids,” if not a home run, made me laugh more than any film of its type in the last couple of years, and I’m a fully paid-up member of the Sandra Bullock fan club. (Why, yes, I do own a “Forces of Nature” DVD. Thanks for asking.) If you haven’t been paying attention, this is Bullock’s first leading role since winning the Oscar for “The Blind Side” nearly four years ago. Drew McWeeny didn’t enjoy the film but gives it a respectable B- rating, while many critics seem to be higher on Bullock’s chemistry with Melissa McCarthy than the film itself. Fine by me — commercial movies headlined by two female stars are rare enough these days that I can accept some compromise. Is this buddy comedy worthy of them? Vote in the poll after the jump, and share your thoughts in the comments.
i never really go to the theater on opening day but it was sandra and melissa together. it was a romp. the two leads had full force chemistry together. although the last 3rd of the movie turned into the ‘all to used formula shoot em up’ mode the ladies kept it on track. the final moments were unpredictable but kept it neat and tight. i love sandra unashamedly. melissa is rising on my radar. she actually becomes more of an actress in this film taking her normal outrageous attitude to a higher level. i hate sequels but deep down i think i am hoping for one in this case.
Actually, I figured out which actor played the guy they were looking for as soon as s/he popped up in the film. The character played by a somewhat recognizable actor who didn’t have much to do in the first 2/3 of the movie. A no-brainer
I disagree *Bridesmaids* wasn’t a home-run, I think it’s the definition of a home-run, almost single-handedly redefining what a studio comedy by, about, and for women the female is allowed to be. *The Heat* is no *Bridesmaids* (does it have to be? Not really), but boy does it deliver on the laughs. This is one film that I evaluate on whether it’s successful at what it’s trying to do, yes, the plot is incredibly generic but it becomes quite clear as you watch it that the “plot” is just an excuse to have these two women be as funny as they can. McCarthy gives a career best performance, she is hilarious from the getgo, but in typical McCarthy fashion she can turn around and break your heart without missing a beat. Bullock is surprisingly restrained, which only makes it that much funnier when she lets loose. Their chemistry burns through the screen. I thought I’d hate it based on the previews, but it’s really hilarious and the audience loved it.
Bingo
Haven’t seen it, but I’m delighted to see it performing so well at the box office. Anytime a female centered movie does well, it’s something to celebrate. Congrats to all involved.
Agreed, not a classic like “Bridesmaids,” but a laugh riot. It’s what everyone is saying, generic script, but tons of laughs. Reminded me of a female, slightly older version of 21 Jump Street (the Tatum/Hill version)…though I actually laughed much, much more than 21 Jump Street. I intentionally waited to watch it in the evening to hopefully have a crowded theater to gauge the laughs…the more others laugh, it always seems funnier to me, don’t know why.
Which, reminds me…besides comedies, the other thing I would rather have a big audience is when watching a horror film. Needless to say, I can’t wait to watch “The Conjuring” with a packed crowd on opening night…
But, yea, I’ll recommend “The Heat.” Good for (many) summer laughs.
I didnt laugh as hard as I did with Bridesmaids.
But I laughed a lot and more than any movie SINCE I saw Bridesmaids. That says a lot.
Without a doubt the best comedy since Bridesmaids. The movie succeeds due to their chemistry, but I think we should also be noting that perhaps the two best studio comedies so far of this decade have been directed by Paul Feig. The man knows how to set the scene so these incredible comedians can do there thing.
I feel Ted was the funniest film since Bridesmaids. I didn’t care for The Heat- everyone was trying too hard and the script was painful, clichéd , and very boring. Am I the only one sick and tired of Melissa McCarthy’s excessively showy, out of control, loud, mean-spiritedness ? It seems like she doesn’t know subtlety. Poor Sandra Bullock is always portraying the same downtrodden / nerdy female character. Why did the Academy give this woman the Oscar ? Sandra & Melissa had very little chemistry. All the characters in the movie were caricatures- nothing felt real or believable. Paul Feig’s limited directing style made this movie feel like a C-list sitcom. I am just confounded that people would find this mess funny.
Say what you like about Sandra Bullock’s Oscar-winning performance in The Blind Side, but she sure wasn’t playing downtrodden and nerdy.
I forgot to add that look of the film is abysmal with very little production values.
There was absolutely nothing wrong with the look of this film. All your comment seems to reveal is that you don’t know what “production values” really means…
Glad to see so many positive responses here. I haven’t watched the movie yet, but the trailers kind of put me off. But I LOVED Bridesmaids and having people say it’s the funniest thing they’ve seen since Bridesmaids means I’ll probably end up watching it.
And, FWIW, I just want to throw out my love for Sandra Bullock. I appreciate that not everyone felt she deserved the Oscar (I thought she and Meryl both took a backseat to Gabourey Sidibe), but that’s no reason to go around suggesting she’s not an incredibly talented actress.
And Melissa McCarthy does come across as one-note at times, but I suspect it’s only because her general embonpoint and the lack of star-quality looks limit the roles she’s offered.
I had a good time.