Tell us what you thought of ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

I haven’t yet caught up with “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” myself. On my one opportunity to see it this week, it was scheduled against “The Wolf of Wall Street” and — well, you know. I didn’t get on at all with “An Unexpected Journey” last year, finding it narratively listless and visually garish (not helped by the divisive 48fps technology).
But my curiosity has been renewed after a number of trusted colleagues deemed the new instalment significantly superior to its predecessor. Drew McWeeny is among the believers, declaring the film a “thrilling” improvement. Now it’s your turn. Do you agree that “Smaug” is a step up? Perhaps you thought the first film required no improvement? Or can you still not get over the division of one slender book into three films? Share your thoughts in the comments if and when you’ve seen the film, and vote in our poll below.
Write a comment…my best friend’s aunt makes $85 an hour on the internet. She has been fired from work for eight months but last month her check was $20579 just working on the internet for a few hours. blog link>>>>www.bay91.com
Pretty good effort. Still didn’t need to be three films. And for Peter Jackson’s sake, this was a children’s book. I guess the thrush got the shaft.
For those in the know, bookwise, it was the thrush that told Bard about Smaug’s weakness. How does Bard find out about it now? One true arrow? Luck?
It’s made clear in the movie that Smaug was hit by Bard’s ancestor, and that left the weak point to hit for massive damage (in the book, it was just a gap in the collection of jewels and gold that he had ground into his belly). Bard’s son brings up that story, so it can be assumed Bard knows it himself. Though, yeah, apparently they couldn’t afford the thrush’s fee for the final film.
Though, if you’re going to nitpick that one thing, kind of an odd choice; the black arrow in the book was basically just a character’s lucky hunting arrow, and not something specifically designed as a dragon silver bullet.
The oddest choice was to pad the climax of this movie with Bilbo and the dwarves attempting to murder Smaug with a giant gold statue; given del Toro is on the writing staff, that could have gone down differently.
Also, maybe try not to spoil the third movie before anyone even gets a chance to spoil this movie next time.