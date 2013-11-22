Tell us what you thought of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

I haven’t yet caught “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” but some films I look forward to seeing away from the press circuit in a multiplex environment, and this is one of them. I rather like Suzanne Collins’ smart, straight-ahead literary franchise, and thought Gary Ross made a decent stab at realizing its story world last year, while leaving plenty to work on in terms of rhythm and visual flair. The critical consensus is that director Francis Lawrence (whose last film, “Water for Elephants,” was actually kind of lovely) has made the necessary improvements, while Jennifer Lawrence, returning to the franchise as an Oscar winner, remains a committed Katniss Everdeen. (You can read Drew McWeeny’s enthusiastic take here.)
A number of you will have caught it by now, so are you with the critics? Does “Catching Fire” meet or exceed the bar set by its predecessor? And are you glad Lawrence is on board for the “Mockingjay” two-parter? Share your thoughts in the comments if/when you’ve seen it, and vote in the poll below.
I… didn’t like it as much as the first film. The pacing’s not great, the stakes feel way toned down, and the story’s a bit plot-holey. I don’t know if these plot holes will be addressed in Mockingjay, but as it is, I felt it wasn’t as focused (or as competitive, for that matter) as the original. Too much of that weird Schrödinger love triangle thing, too.
That said, though: the performances were pretty good, and those costumes (well, mostly Effie’s costumes, honestly) are Oscar nod-worthy, once again.
Interesting that you say “once again”. I thought design in general was a problem area of the first film, but I’m looking forward to seeing what Trish Summerville brings to the table.
I’d like to list it for costumes at the very least in the “HitList Make Your Own Predictions” site corner, but last I checked it wasn’t one of the available options.
For me, much better than the first film. The plot still has that feeling of being condensed from the novels; and that affects the emotional power. But the actors, particularly Lawrence do a hell of a job making us care as much as we do/can. The best part, for me, was the last 45 minutes and that last shot!
Also, from a visual standpoint, this was SO much better than the last film, where everything looked “unique”, yet “shoddy”.
Overall, a solid B.
I really loved it. I went to the cinema with high expectations and I was proved right – the movie is better than the first one, the actors fel much more comfortable in their characters and at the same time the story is interesting and powerful without being over-santimental.
Although I holded a grudge againt Jennifer Lawrence for stealing the Oscar from Riva, I was reminded how much I love her and how genuine she is in everything she does, including a dystopian sci-fi flick.
As JJ1 said, the last 45 minutes were the best. Although I found the pacing in the first hour a little slow, it picked up from there and involved me in the Games, not being able to avert my eyes from the screen.
I think the movie was great, definitely captured a intense emotional satisfaction in me. Not as much action as I thought and I think the end could have been better executed. But overall it was a great movie
i thought it was horrible when katniss lost her leg. how is she going to compete for the next sequel?
Quite EASILY an improvement over the first film in every criteria.
It’s not perfect by any means, but the annoying shaky cam stopping you from seeing anything in the battles due to fear of not being “child-appropriate” is gone, the cast (apart from Liam Hemsworth) is very good, and it goes deeper in some of the themes.
I was happily surprised by it, quite often taken aback by how intimately developed the emotions were developed in this one. They all but admit the first film was a nonsensical blur – all its positive qualities included – so there’s a sense of starting fresh that emanates a vibe of revolution. If the first film’s style existed in a state of oppression, this one has a luminous glow to it that accents the raised emotional stakes.
Much like the first film, though, the actual hunger games suffer from a lack of stakes. There’s still a stunning sense of spectacle aided by shooting the arena sequences in IMAX, but it would’ve greatly benefited us to still glimpse the outside world’s relationship to pivotal nationwide broadcast of their society. Overall, though, I was greatly impressed and excited by the enhancements made by the sequel, which sparks interest for “Hunger Games” agnostics like myself as well as devoted fans.
I also love the trend (between this & “Ender’s Game”) of YA adaptations using Arial font for their end credits. Gives it a distinctly teenage novelistic quality.
Sorry, I just have to correct you, but the font in Catching Fire’s end credits is Century Gothic, not Arial.
I liked this film, it was definitely better than the first one. The new additions were well-cast (particularly Jeffrey Wright and Jena Malone). But despite liking the film, I still have a few nitpicks:
1. Liam Hemsworth is really a weak link. Maybe it’s unfair because he isn’t given much to do, but his characterization is so bland that I feel indifferent towards his character.
2. The first part was very slow. It was boring at times. I worry about how they could possibly make Mockingjay Part 1 engaging, because the first part of that book nothing much is really happening. They really shouldn’t have split the last book into 2 films anymore, but I guess money talks in this business.
3. Katniss was crying too much. It became too much after the nth crying breakdown.
About point 2: I really hope that by splitting the last book they will take time to explore the world outside Katniss. It would be great if we are given more information about the relationships between the people, their attitude towards the games, their system, and some more of the other districts.
I think that this is the only weak link in the movie. Speaking of this I thought of V for Vendetta – they perfectly portrait the main characters and their stories and at the same time we got the stories of a lot of people, seeing them in front of the Tvs, in the streets etc.
I already commented on Catching Fire above. liked it very much.
I thought it was great. The best action movie of the year, easily (best blockbuster would be “Gravity” if you think that falls within the ambit of the term).
Francis Lawrence has a couple of major advantages over Gary Ross when directing the first one: a lot more money, which means he doesn’t have to stretch to accommodate the world of the Capitol and the Games; and the killing’s all between adults now, so he doesn’t have to obscure the action to avoid getting rated R.
Donald Sutherland plays the bad guy so often that it’s hard to make that fresh, but he’s very good here; one of his best roles in a while. I also credit Elizabeth Banks for getting to bring more depth to the Effie character. From the parade of new characters, Sam Claflin and Jena Malone are the standouts (the former is stuck playing a role whose Adonis-like features in the novel couldn’t be fully conveyed by anything less than a younger Brad Pitt, but he seems handsome enough).
The centrepiece, of course, is JLaw, who’s in top form. Hutcherson and Hemsworth are both fine (the latter gets a lot more to do here).
I enjoyed reading the first book, but found the Catching Fire to be poorly paced, with the first half being stretched too long and the games themselves feeling rushed.
I found the first movie to be a respectful, if pedestrian adaptation of the novel. Catching Fire the movie managed to improve upon the pacing of the book but cutting down on the dull first half of the book, and focusing on the the games. The film condenses the first half of the book into about 30 minutes – a wise choice considering Hemsworth is not up to the challenge of acting his way out of an underwritten part and there’s far too much poorly-timed humor. I enjoyed Jena Malone and Sam Claflin as they added some much needed charisma to Lawrence’s stoicism and Hutcherson’s blandness.
Better than the first, though that ending was weak and far too abrupt.
I wasn’t excited as when I saw the first one but rewatching the first I will say that they’re about even. The first one was had so many scenes, characters, and characters that were great to see for the first time. Though there isn’t a lot of plot to the script and kind of follows it’s predecessors (Running Man, Battle Royale) with the characters trying to stay alive.
Catching Fire has a much more dramatic story that works better on screen since there’s a clear first second and third act. Though I can’t say it’s an Empire Strikes Back since in that movie they expanded the universe to where they didn’t even use any of the same settings of the first film. Fire pretty much uses the same locations as the first.
I loved supporting characters like Haymitch and Caesar but they play the same characters in this movie (Effie gets some great scenes though).
Of course the last scene got me really excited that these things will be addressed. Unless they end up like Deathly Hallows and Breaking Dawn Part I, which I thought were the worst of each series.
I really liked it quite a bit, much to my surprise. I thought the first one was fine, but nothing really outstanding besides Jennifer Lawrence’s performance. She is terrific here as well, but the whole movie worked better for me overall. No more shaky camerawork, the production values were better and I was more invested in the story overall. This was also the first time I’ve liked Josh Hutcherson in a film, since I thought he was pretty bad in the first one. So, as someone who has never read the books and didn’t really have any expectations for this, I’d give it a thumbs up. It’s one of the better entertainments to hit multiplexes this year.