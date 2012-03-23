Tell us what you thought of ‘The Hunger Games’

It’s heeeeeere. “John Carter” may have got blockbuster season off to a false (if unseasonally early) start, but the real deal arrives today — Gary Ross’s adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ young-adult publishing phenomenon “The Hunger Games” has been breathlessly anticipated for months, if not years, and early box-office numbers (not to mention a broad swathe of reviews) already suggest the hype has not been misplaced. I confess I haven’t seen it yet. Ill health got in the way of press screenings this week, plus I’ve been dutifully catching up on the book — which, rather to my surprise, I found entirely captivating. So I’ll be queuing with all the other excited punters this weekend; in the meantime, if/when you’ve seen it, be sure to share your thoughts here.