Tell us what you thought of ‘The Incredible Burt Wonderstone’

Despite the lows of late, I’m a big Jim Carrey fan. So I’ll probably go see “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” at some point this week, even if the reviews are pretty dreadful. “The good things in the film are more frustrating because the film never finds a way to tie it all together, thematically or tonally, ” HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote in his review. “That would have been a magic trick worth applauding if they had.”
I imagine a fair amount of the readership is going to give it a whirl this weekend, so as always, we have a space for you to tell us what you thought. Is it a nice dose of comedy abracadabra or a total con? Rifle off your take in the comments section, and feel free to vote in our poll below.
You will like it as a Jim Carrey fan. This movie will bomb but it won’t be because the actors weren’t funny, it will be because the trailers were terrible.
Jim Carey and Steve carrell should be ashamed of themselves they get their buts kicked by the WWE that’s right the WWE produced the call the calls Friday box office 6.2million on its way to an 18million weekend
Godawful. And I never say that about movies I dont even like. Aside from a few isolated moments of humor, I thought that the script was incredibly lame and delivered with awkward timing and dead beats. I was sad.
Not entertainment its a sad movie about once popular comedians attempting to stay relevant..
Cements Olivia Wilde’s career as non-existent. She was so good on The OC… what the heck happened? Really hoping “Her” is a huge hit and Wilde knocks it out of the park because she needs to step aside from the thankless gf roles.