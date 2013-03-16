Tell us what you thought of ‘The Incredible Burt Wonderstone’

#Jim Carrey
03.16.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Despite the lows of late, I’m a big Jim Carrey fan. So I’ll probably go see “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” at some point this week, even if the reviews are pretty dreadful. “The good things in the film are more frustrating because the film never finds a way to tie it all together, thematically or tonally, ” HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote in his review. “That would have been a magic trick worth applauding if they had.”

I imagine a fair amount of the readership is going to give it a whirl this weekend, so as always, we have a space for you to tell us what you thought. Is it a nice dose of comedy abracadabra or a total con? Rifle off your take in the comments section, and feel free to vote in our poll below.

