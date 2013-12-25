Tell us what you thought of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

He kept us waiting, but it’s finally heeeeeere: for a time, it seemed that Martin Scorsese’s long, crazed trip through the stock-market hedonism of the 80s and early 90s might not manage a 2013 release at all, but it’s now in theaters as the year’s most deliciously inappropriate Christmas gift. It was such a late arrival that I still haven’t got a bead on the critical consensus, though it already has a number of fiercely devoted admirers — including HitFix’s Drew McWeeny, while you can read Kris’s early reaction here.
I’m still sorting out my feelings about it: it’s certainly a frenzied blast of energy, and I was more stimulated than I was by Scorsese’s last two films. At the same time, however, I wasn’t left with much when the circus was over: its moral stance, such as it is, is laid out early on, leaving us jogging furiously in place for three hours. Largely the point, no doubt, but still. Anyway, we’re curious to know how you land on this one: share your thoughts here, and vote in the poll below.
DiCaprio is amazing.
Scorsese’s instincts were correct – he needed more time to edit this movie.
It’s an overlong mess – an entertaining mess mind you – but, still a mess.
My brother said he thought it should have ended with the fake infomercial ending with his arrest. I like the stuff that came after that, but I can see how that would have worked too.
Crazy good. Vintage Marty
Saw it with my brother, and while we both like it in theory, we agree it’s quite an empty toll in experiencing it. There’s industrious snap to Scorsese & Schoonmaker’s work, but it’s diluted by scenes that run tediously long. Its schtick only gains some degree of potency after we’ve grown tired of it. Still, it’s a significant degree above the likes of “Don Jon”, “Pain & Gain” and “Spring Breakers” for Scorsese’s evident separation from and heavy skepticism of his subjects. May revisit somewhere down the line, but won’t have the will to for some time.
Amazing. The physicality of Dicaprio’s acting was unpredictable. Went to a sold out theater tonight and the reactions were tremendous. Scorsese is truly one of a kind. Showing no signs of slowing down with some interesting projects ahead!
Yeah my theater seemed very positive. As if, money spent at the movies is worth it for films like this. Big, flashy, entertaining, surprising, morally complex.
I think Leo was wrong for this role. He’s too good looking and charismatic. It’s hard to forgive his outrageous actions. For somebody who looks like Jonah Hill, its easier to understand his adolescent behavior under the presumption that he never got to enjoy drugs and women and dwarf-tossing and crashing sportscars when he actually was an adolescent.
You’re not supposed to forgive his outrageous actions. This is a pretty uncompromising portrait of a guy with no moral compass to speak of.
Loved it, loved Leo. Way too short.
Two points
1. The physical comedy bit in the middle is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen.
2. Probably the worst song soundtrack in a Scorsese movie in a while.NONE of the songs hits you in this movie like “Layla” did in Goodfellas, or even Devo in Casino. He usually pegs the sound of the period just right, but maybe its the fact that late 80s-90s music mostly sucked.Write a comment…
I don’t think any thing hits in any movie like the soundtrack of Goodfellas, let alone the Layla scene. But I still see where you’re coming from, even the strongest tracks (for my money the covers by Lemonhead and Simple Minds) didn’t have much pulse.
Leo is an absolute force of nature in it and it’s Scorsese’s most vital film in a long time.
This movie is 5th place in the movies that most frequently say the word “fuck”, right behind “Fuck” (a documentary on the word), “Gutterballs”, “Summer of Sam” and “Nil by Mouth”. Wolf says it and it’s variants 414 times in the 3 hour movie, amounting to about 3 times using the word a minute.
hmmm lets see:
– if jonah hill isn’t nominated i’m boycotting the oscars
– tough year but this is dicaprio’s best performance ever so despite heavy treading he should be nominated as well
– margot robbie is my new obsession
– my second favorite scorsese movie next to goodfellas. not kidding.
– i haven’t had more fun at the movies this year or any other year in recent memory while watching this
– my favorite movie of the year and i didn’t think that was possible after seeing Gravity
– take notes American Hustle
I agree with everything about this. Jonah probably won’t win but he needs to be nominated!
It might be too early, but as of now this is also top-tier Scorsese for me.
Hill plays himself. How’s that acting?
I really liked it a lot, even if it dragged a bit after the second hour. I think this is the first Dicaprio performance that fully clicked together for me. He was sensational. I’m not really understanding how some people think Jonah Hill is a revelation here. He’s still doing his Jonah Hill thing & it’s fine/serviceable, but there’s no complex characterization there, just some good comedy. I think McConnaughey was absolutely fabulous though.
Yeah Hill was not as great as billed, for me. But Leo … Wow.
Between “Catch Me If You Can” and “Django Unchained” DiCaprio had a ten-year stretch of super-serious, gritty dramas, which were generally very high quality, but it’s great to see him having fun onscreen again. Movie star charisma of his calibre shouldn’t be so neglected. He also reveals some quite astonishing physical comedy skills. Jonah Hill, much to my surprise, has turned out to be an adept character actor. I thought his first nomination was unwarranted (though he was good in “Moneyball”), but I would love to see one for this.
I can completely understand why some people wouldn’t like this, because this is pitch-black comedy, almost certainly the funniest film of the year, and it depends 100% on the viewer to instinctively understand how morally bankrupt virtually every character is, because within the film itself this is strictly a Seinfeld-style “no lessons learned” policy in effect. It is, as the AV Club nicely put it, a study of an excessive lifestyle told in an excessive fashion.
Really damn entertaining. I feel like I should have more of a problem with its listlessness and its often tiresome need to play the same overbearing beats at the same cranked-to-100 volume, but… it kind of works? DiCaprio is fearless.
Still gotta mull this one over a bit, though, and decide if there’s really much of note going on behind all the naked women and drug-fueled orgies. Merely stimulating or actually substantial? Unsure.
It was maybe my favorite film I’ve seen all year (sorry, Mud). Every performance was electric and it was arguably Leo’s best work.
Honestly, I get where people would think it’s too long or too bloated, but I’m a bit perplexed by the people dismissing it as shameful for condoning the lifestyle portrayed in the movie or giving Belfort publicity and fame he doesn’t deserve. I’m confused, did that reaction come about when Goodfellas premiered?
I think the most admirable thing about the movie is Scorsese’s ability to confront the viewer with their own definition of deplorable and amusing. It challenged you to laugh one minute and then decide on your own when you should stop laughing. Plus, by act three, the movie is pretty clear on where you should stand in evaluating Jordan Belfort. The last shot is a thing of beauty as well. There were other moments where I thought, the movie could end here, but the look on those people’s faces was perfect and heartbreaking.
While I think this movie is great without relativity, I do think that, love or hate this movie, Scorsese should be commended for his ability to stay relevant in this way, especially when compared to his counterparts from the 70s. Look at how people like Coppola, Lucas and, yes, even Spielberg has lost their relevancy. At best they could make a good, inoffensive film (hi, Lincoln) while Scorsese still aims for stuff like this. I’m truly amazed. Anyway, I’m rambling. Loved the movie, can’t wait to see it again.
So it has extra value because it’s offensive? Weird logic. “Lincoln” is a tremendous film and bringing Spielberg into this conversation is a weird choice. Obviously two diametrically opposed filmmakers.
It has extra value because it takes chances, not because it’s offensive. Spielberg makes safe movies. That’s my point. He doesn’t try to go out of his comfort zone anymore which means that he’s losing his relevancy in the filmmaking scene. In 20 years, people are far more likely to be talking about The Wolf of Wall Street than they are about any film Spielberg has made in the past 10 years.
holy words velocityknown, holy words!
I hate to put down one actor to prop another but this case warrants it. Everyone has decided that Ejiofor needs to win Best Actor so that won’t change. After all, he’s not a star, never will be, win could open a door for other high profile stuff, blah, blah. You know the underdog story. However, Leo’s performance blows everyone out of water. He won’t win, and likely won’t be nominated either, but this is the one for ages that people will remember, reference and quote in the future. Not the Best Actor winner. Again, nothing new in world of awards. They are about right now, not about what will stand the test of time.
I agree. When I think of someone like Tom Hanks, who did a very good job in Capt Phillips and who knocked it out of the park in the last 10 minutes, but then think of what Leo did in Wolf … i just dont even think its close.
This is how I feel about McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club.” I still think he’s head and shoulders above the rest (and the rest is *amazing*).
Just saw it with a large packed theater in NY. Lots of bathroom breaks from peeps. But only one older couple got up and left half way through.
Theater had lots of older folks in it. Tons of laughter throughout. Biggest overall responses were the bedroom water-splashing fight scene, The FBI on the boat scene, the lemmon quaalude sequence, and Jordan hitting Naomi/Skylar in car scene (lots of concerned “ooohs!”).
Also, people clapped when the FBI busted in.
Overall, I FELT the length in the final half hour, but was never bored. Overall, an excellent film. Leo was amazingly good. Really should get a nom. I haaaaaaated the Jonah Hill character, which means Jonah Hill did a great job. Love the actress playing Naomi. Pheww, what a hottie.
I think this film will stand the test of time and may even squeak out a few noms (maybe BP). But it prob wont win anything. Too divisive.
Also, I cant believe that yacht at sea sequence. Holy crap. All of that happened!?!?!?!
I love that at age 71, after a decade that was half dictated by loftier prestige films Scorsese points out that he is a cinema outlaw. He really shows here that he will commit to whatever it is the story calls for. The division this film is causing is actually making me happy for Marty. It shows the man still has great surprises and can pull punches.
I thoroughly enjoyed The Wolf of Wall Street , but it definitely needed to be shortened between 20 to 30 minutes. This film reminds me of the rich decadence and outrageousness of Scarface . This is one of Leo DiCaprio’s best performances , and I never seen him be more loose , brave , and witty . Who knew Leo was a gifted physical comic ? All of the performances were strong and compelling with good chemistry from the cast . Aussie Margot Robbie is a revelation and a major movie star in the making , and I can see her taking over Hollywood . Margot could have easily been cast in the Rosalyn ( Jennifer Lawrence’s role ) role in American Hustle, by using the same spitfire energy , vulnerability , complexity , humor , and flawless Northeastern accent . Robbie brought the same qualities ( and much better acting ) that I wanted to see Jennifer Lawrence bring to her role in American Hustle , but Lawrence failed to do. Jennifer watch your back because Margot is in town .
I have to admit that I was more impressed by Margot Robbie’s work in Wolf than I was with Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, even though Lawrence’s character had a little more to do overall.
Horrible
I really liked it. A lot. It is perhaps a bit long, but it went by much shockingly fast. Rodrigo Prieto’s cinematography is top notch, some of his best that I have seen. It’s insane to think that at this age Scorsese is making a movie like this, with so much energy and stirring up discussion. This film definitely leaves imitators like American Hustle in the dust, where it should be.
And of course I can’t forget Leo’s performance. Holy shit! I think this may be his best work to date. I thought he was just sensational from beginning to end, fully inhabiting the increasingly manic state for three hours. He’s a deplorable human being, which is really hammered home in the final act, but always fascinating to watch. Jonah Hill was good as well, but Leo is the one who really stands head and shoulders above everyone else. McConaughey was also a lot of fun for his short time on screen, as well as some strong work from Margot Robbie who I would have liked to have seen developed a little more. Nonetheless I do think she is a talent to watch for in the future.
Also, any movie that uses (not one, but TWO!) Howlin’ Wolf songs and a Robert Johnson cover is good in my book.