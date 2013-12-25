Tell us what you thought of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

12.25.13 5 years ago 36 Comments

He kept us waiting, but it’s finally heeeeeere: for a time, it seemed that Martin Scorsese’s long, crazed trip through the stock-market hedonism of the 80s and early 90s might not manage a 2013 release at all, but it’s now in theaters as the year’s most deliciously inappropriate Christmas gift. It was such a late arrival that I still haven’t got a bead on the critical consensus, though it already has a number of fiercely devoted admirers — including HitFix’s Drew McWeeny, while you can read Kris’s early reaction here.

I’m still sorting out my feelings about it: it’s certainly a frenzied blast of energy, and I was more stimulated than I was by Scorsese’s last two films. At the same time, however, I wasn’t left with much when the circus was over: its moral stance, such as it is, is laid out early on, leaving us jogging furiously in place for three hours. Largely the point, no doubt, but still. Anyway, we’re curious to know how you land on this one: share your thoughts here, and vote in the poll below.

