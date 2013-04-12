Tell us what you thought of ‘To the Wonder’

It’s rare air for Terrence Malick today as “To the Wonder” becomes the first of his films to be released in theaters and video-on-demand simultaneously. Sacrilege some would say, the future others would say. A fact regardless. And for a great many, an easier trip than two hours to the local metropolis (been there and done that so I know). The film comes right on the heels of 2011’s Best Picture nominee “The Tree of Life,” the quickest turnaround for two Malick films yet.

We’ve got conflicting takes on the film here at HitFix. Guy Lodge found it to be “gorgeousness and gorgeousity made flesh” at last year’s Venice Film Festival, while a week-and-a-half later, Drew McWeeny found it to be “somewhat tedious” at the Toronto fest, noting that it “almost feels like self-parody.” That last beat I’m stunned to see I brought up myself after seeing it recently, but I’m nevertheless somewhere in between the two assessments, with more to be gleaned as I revisit the work, I’m sure. “To the Wonder” will always have a special place for being Roger Ebert’s final word on the movies, but the movies continue on. And now it’s time to get your word on this one, so offer up your thoughts in the comment section and feel free to vote in our poll below.

