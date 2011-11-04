Tell us what you thought of ‘Tower Heist’

11.04.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

It’s been a while since I’ve put up one of these. Sorry about that. It frankly keeps slipping my mind each week, but I’m glad you all have been engaging with what you’ve seen in the weekend Cinejabber posts. Today, though, a wide release is hitting and I’d love to get your feedback. I actually had a good time with Brett Ratner’s “Tower Heist.” I don’t know what else I can say but that. It’s interesting how it’s landing just right in the zeitgeist as the Occupy Wall Street movement is at a fever pitch. And it’s a nice antidote to the usual awards season flavor. If you happen to catch it this weekend, do come on back here and tell us what you thought.

