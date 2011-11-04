Tell us what you thought of ‘Tower Heist’

It’s been a while since I’ve put up one of these. Sorry about that. It frankly keeps slipping my mind each week, but I’m glad you all have been engaging with what you’ve seen in the weekend Cinejabber posts. Today, though, a wide release is hitting and I’d love to get your feedback. I actually had a good time with Brett Ratner’s “Tower Heist.” I don’t know what else I can say but that. It’s interesting how it’s landing just right in the zeitgeist as the Occupy Wall Street movement is at a fever pitch. And it’s a nice antidote to the usual awards season flavor. If you happen to catch it this weekend, do come on back here and tell us what you thought.
Yeah, seconded — it’s a good time. As I tweeted:
TOWER HEIST (B-) Ratner travels to 1992 and stages a Martin Brest career intervention. Slack spots and iffy racial subtext aside, it works.
Whoa, you gave this movie a B- but My Week With Marilyn a C/C+? I would have sat through MWWM 3 times before revisiting Tower Heist.
Had a blast. Not a great movie, but Ratner’s in his comfort zone here. A fast paced, brash ensemble piece where Eddie Murphy could have been better, though the screenplay is to blame for that rather than the performance itself.
It’s enjoyable. The chemistry of the cast and Murphy’s ad-libbing (“the lesbian gauntlet”) keeps it afloat. You could do far worse this weekend.
Is it true that Gabourey Sidibe is hilarious in this? She’s one of my current favourites because of her wonderful performance on “The Big C”.
She’s excellent, especially given that she has some quite demeaning schtick to work with.
Her best scene, where she flirts with Eddie Murphy is reportedly all ad-libbed. So, she ad-libbed my favorite joke in the movie. Good for her. (Is that the part you considered demeaning, Guy?)
Didn’t see this yet (seeing it tomorrow), but I just got back from A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and it was actually pretty damn hilarious. I liked the first one, but wasn’t too fond of the second. This one, however, may just be a modern Christmas classic (though that’s not saying much since there haven’t been many good Christmas films lately).
Also, probably the best use of 3D yet (keep in mind I’m not a fan, at all). Puts Avatar to shame, honestly.
It’s hard to call that a great movie, true. But it was really much fun. A good and entertaining movie. I liked the ( very ) slight tribute to Ferris Bueller : a car falling from a window ; a parade and a Broderick but alas, no Twist and Shout.. And Eddie Murphy is funny without over playing it, Alan Alda is one of the best villains I’ve seen in a while, because he has that ” but I am innocent ” behaviour, but still expresses his obvious contempt for the lower class. Tea Leoni may not be given enough to do, but she’s great nonetheless. And Michael Pena is really funny ( the ‘ boys ‘ movie jokes craked me up, I must say although I did not get what the first one was ) and Ben Stiller reminds us he should do more dramatic performances, he has a sense of how to express sadness or anger that’s different from many actors. A modest piece of entertainment but a really good one.