Tell us what you thought of ‘Trance’

As I wrote in yesterday’s best-to-worst overview of Danny Boyle’s filmography, the otherwise cutting-edge “Trance” is something of a trip back in time for the Oscar-winning British director — a return to the slick, sprightly genre filmmaking he routinely practised before “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours” elevated him to prestige status. That’s not to say the film is a triumph. As eye-and-ear candy, it pretty irresistible; as psychological thriller, for all its convoluted structuring, I thought it shallow, rather silly stuff. (You can read my thoughts in more detail, for Time Out, here.) Still, there’s much fun to be had here, and our colleague Drew McWeeny was more seduced than I was.
Expect a good time, then, but don’t expect a third straight Best Picture nomination for Boyle. (A Best Cinematography nod for Anthony Dod Mantle’s molten vision of modern London, however, would be well-deserved.) If you see it this weekend, be sure to check back and tell us what you thought — and do vote in the poll below.
It’s opening in 4 theaters so you might want to ask again next weekend
I really enjoyed it, certainly more than his previous two features. I loved the noir aspect to this, thought all the leads were strong, particularly Rosario Dawson and the visuals were gorgeous but agree that the plot just got a bit too convoluted as it went on. A B from me.
I haven’t seen it, but I want to ask a question for those who have. I’ve read a number of reviews of this film and Welcome to the Punch, and it seems like many critics aren’t buying this more hard-edged McAvoy–or they think he’s miscast. Do Incontention readers agree? He’s said he wants to get away from the “boyish” typecasting. If this is the reaction he’s getting now, I’m wondering if he can really pull off ‘Filth’?
I think he did rather well in this, especially considering I have found him grating in his other work save Atonement.
We had a good time with the film. Trippy, twisty, entertaining. Not Boyle’s best perhaps, but certainly good and worth seeing.
To Kate: I thought McAvoy was good, and his boyish likeability is an effective bit of possible misdirection.
The best part of the screening was Boyle himself doing a Q&A after the screening at Lincoln Square. He does that really well too. According to the ads, he’s doing it again at the Anjelika (in NYC) tonight, fyi.
Too convoluted for its own good. By the end I didn’t care which version of events actually “happened” and which were from a “trance” – or vice-versa.
Mild spoiler:
It also was similar in many ways to this year’s Soderbergh film Side Effects (which also was a dud).