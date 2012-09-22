Tell us what you thought of ‘Trouble with the Curve’

A handful of releases this week so we’ll start with Robert Lorenz’s “Trouble with the Curve.” I’m quite the fan, and as you heard in Friday’s Oscar Talk podcast, Anne is, too. I still wonder how the Academy will respond but I’m also interested in what you guys have to say. So if/when you get around to it, head on back here with your thoughts. Also, feel free to rate it via the tool above.
Saw it last night, and I found it a resounding “meh”. I thought a lot of the dialogue was awkward and cliché, and it felt like the movie struggled to juggle all the plotlines. In fact, there were a few stretches where I felt like some of the lines were just straight pandering to the older demo.
Amy Adams was the movie’s saving grace. I would watch that girl read the back of a cereal box. She’s the most consistently watchable actress of her generation, IMO. I also found JT to be pretty charming (though when isn’t he?) and I wished John Goodman had more to do. Clint has perfected the old grouch persona, but I’m wondering how long that shtick will last with audiences. Basically what I’m saying is the actors saved it for me. They were the only thing that kept it watchable.
Hopefully I’ll get a look at Arbitrage and The Master this weekend too. Both just opened down here in Miami.
I really can’t decide to see this movie or not. It overall review scores and sentimental look make it a movie that I’d skip, but Kris’ and Anne’s comments toward it make me a little interested.
The script is wobbly but the cast makes it reasonably solid entertainment.
A gentle and lovely film, Trouble with the Curve is the perfect companion piece to last year’s Moneyball. Both show the human side of an often mechanical and mathematical sport, and find their rhythm through hypnotic pacing, genuine emotion, and moving scores. The film is anchored by two heartfelt performances from its leads, and Adams carries the film like a true movie star, sustaining my belief that watching her transform into THE great actress of our generation is one of the most exciting aspects of going to the cinema today. The film isn’t perfect: this is an unapologetically mainstream film and at times the script settles for literal cliches as opposed to more elegant shading (most noticeably when dealing with Mickey and her father’s troubled past). But, ultimately, this ode to baseball, family and the pain of aging proves a satisfying, if not spectacular, way to start off the fall movie season
I just want everyone who sees this to know that LITERALLY NONE of the baseball aspects of this movie are based in any realm of reality. It is one of the worst representations of a world I’ve ever seen.
By-the-numbers filmmaking somewhat redeemed by Amy Adams’ performance. And when Timberlake is more enjoyable to watch than Eastwood, you know you’re in trouble.
That was the most surprising part of the film for me, too. Based on the trailer and just a gut instinct, I guess, I was expecting Timberlake’s role to come off as awkward and forced — but it’s really Eastwood’s own growling persona that feels the least authentic. Timberlake’s scenes with Adams were, for my money, the film’s most easygoing pleasures.
I liked it. I always enjoy the interplay of top notch actors in a character drama or comedy.
I thought this was a good part for Clint. There aren’t that many parts for older actors. Everyone seems to comment on the crotchety old man, but that’s the surface. It plays to one of Clint’s enduring strengths – his ability to acknowledge, respect, and feel fondness for the heart and talents of his female co-stars.
And I agree that it’s Adams movie. I love how she makes the character smart, loyal, and fun to be with. I like her no-nonsense attitude in her work as a lawyer, firm in stating her worth.
Timberlake is surprisingly okay, but the problem is, he is a boy, and Amy Adams is a woman. She deserves better, and more. After I kept thinking who I would rather have seen in the part, and I thought of Michael Shannon. (The one that we saw in World Trade Center, where you are anxiously waiting for help, and then his face appears, good and kind, and you know things are going to be all right.) Then the practice announcing wouldn’t have been like a commercial, but with Walter Cronkite suspense, and getting fired wouldn’t have been a noisy boy’s tantrum, but a quiet man’s betrayal. Instead of a two-hander with puppy, we would have had a three-hander.