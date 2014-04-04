Tell us what you thought of ‘Under the Skin’

“Masterpiece” is a term too many critics use with too little discernment, but I feel comfortable applying it to Jonathan Glazer's extraordinary sci-fi vision “Under the Skin,” which has drawn strong opinions in every direction since premiering at Telluride and Venice last year. Reviews were initially shaky, but as was the case with Glazer's last film, “Birth,” nine years ago, it didn't take long for an ardent army of critical defenders to form. The less you know about going in, the better — but I will say that it proves Glazer to be among the greatest sensualists working in cinema today, and Scarlett Johansson as a movie star of uncommon magnetism and daring. Go see what you think, and report back below; either way, it's not a film any serious film lover can afford to skip.
Intriguing plot and outstanding direction and cinematography– I was thoroughly entertained– but it lost a little momentum halfway through and I would have liked a bit more resolution.
It’s good, especially after you’ve sat with it and pondered it over for some time. Lots of really thought-provoking stuff, and extraordinary visuals.
Still, it suffers from many of the same problems as “Birth.” Glazer is very good at planting ideas and teasing our minds with them, but he needs to learn how to flesh them out (ahem) better on screen. Also like “Birth,” however, the film is blessed with a wonderful lead female performance that really grounds the more oblique material.
Solid work all around. It sticks with you, and that speaks to its success in the end.
I don’t know what to make of the ending, specifically the alien’s fate and how it comes about, but I too felt that the film hovered just outside of masterpiece zone. It may find itself comfortably inside with subsequent viewings. A mesmerizingly abstract dream of a film that reminded me of the first time I watched “2001.” What does it all mean? Who can say. a mood of loneliness and uncertainty–about life, humanity, appearances– is what really shook me. And through the alien’s eyes, our world felt positively otherworldly.
Would I be completely off my rocker in saying that, in addition to being a truly disturbing, meticulously crafted joy, I noted (and once noted, continued to note more and more) shades of “The Little Mermaid”; where ScarJo assumed the amalgamated role of both Ursula and Ariel? The themes of that film, as the themes of any Disney film, are universal and as such, are easily attributable to most any characters plight, but there were specifics enough that kept revealing themselves to me with enough consistency that I couldn’t quite laugh off the parallel I was seeing.