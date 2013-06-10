Tenancious D launches Festival Supreme featuring Zach Galifianakis and more

Tenacious D will get into the festival business this fall with the launch of Festival Supreme, a one-day event that will take place Oct. 19 on the Santa Monica (Calif.) Pier.
The festival will include comedy and music acts, though the initial line-up, which includes Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, Zach Galifianakis and Tig Notaro, is heavy on comedians and light on music acts.
“We’ve been trying to put this thing together for years. The comedy + music event of the century. Festival Supreme! It will shake the heavens and bring this town to its knees…in a good way,” said Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) in a statement.
Below the trippy video announcement for Festival Supreme is the line-up so far. Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 12. General admission tickets are $99.
FESTIVAL SUPREME LINEUP:
Tim and Eric
The Mr. Show Experience
The Mighty Boosh
Sarah Silverman
Zach Galifianakis
Adam Sandler
The Gregory Brothers
Tig Notaro
Hannibal Buress
Eric Idle
Fred Armisen
Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum)
Will Forte
Demetri Martin
Dynasty Handbag
Reggie Watts
Beardyman
Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious
Garfunkel & Oates
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog
Neil Hamburger Band
The Abe Lincoln Story
Nancy and Beth (Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt)
Tenacious D
