Tenancious D launches Festival Supreme featuring Zach Galifianakis and more

Tenacious D will get into the festival business this fall with the launch of Festival Supreme, a one-day event that will take place Oct. 19 on the Santa Monica (Calif.) Pier.

[More after the jump…]

The festival will include comedy and music acts, though the initial line-up, which includes Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, Zach Galifianakis and Tig Notaro, is heavy on comedians and light on music acts.

“We’ve been trying to put this thing together for years. The comedy + music event of the century. Festival Supreme! It will shake the heavens and bring this town to its knees…in a good way,” said Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) in a statement.

Below the trippy video announcement for Festival Supreme is the line-up so far. Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 12. General admission tickets are $99.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FESTIVAL SUPREME LINEUP:



Tim and Eric

The Mr. Show Experience

The Mighty Boosh

Sarah Silverman

Zach Galifianakis

Adam Sandler

The Gregory Brothers

Tig Notaro

Hannibal Buress

Eric Idle

Fred Armisen

Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum)

Will Forte

Demetri Martin

Dynasty Handbag

Reggie Watts

Beardyman

Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious

Garfunkel & Oates

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Neil Hamburger Band

The Abe Lincoln Story

Nancy and Beth (Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt)

Tenacious D