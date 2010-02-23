‘Terminator,’ ’24’ vets become ABC’s ‘Scoundrels’

A busy day of casting for ABC sees Leven Rambin, Vanessa Marano and Carlos Bernard landing roles on the dramedy “Scoundrels,” while “Saturday Night Live” veteran Casey Wilson has snagged a lead in a comedy pilot.

Based on New Zealand’s “Outrageous Fortune,” “Scoundrels” stars Virgina Madsen as a matriarch of a family of criminals facing life-gone-straight after her husband (Neal McDonough) is set away to prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rambin (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) and Marano (“Gilmore Girls”) will play the family’s two daughters. Bernard (“24”) will play a detective who keeps an eye on the family.

Unlike the other shows in this article, “Scoundrels” has already been picked up for a summer run on ABC.

On the pilot front, Wilson is set for the comedy ensemble pilot “Happy Endings,” about a couple who break up at the altar, but try to stay close to their four friends. Wilson, sent packing from “Saturday Night Live” last year, will play one of the friends, described by the trade as “bitterly single.”

Other ABC pilot highlights include:

Eric Lange (“Lost”) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Cosby Show”) are joining Marc Blucas and Poppy Montgomery in “True Blue,” about San Francisco homicide detectives investigating the murder of one of their own.

And Valerie Cruz is set for “Off the Map,” the Shonda Rhimes pilot about doctors and nurses at a tropical resort.