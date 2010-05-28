‘Terminator’ and ‘Ninja Turtles’ both battle franchise fatigue

At what point do you gracefully walk away from a franchise? Is it even possible anymore?
I hate the current creative climate in Hollywood. Even though I saw a sequel tonight that is as good or better than any original film I’ve seen this year, I know that’s the exception and not the rule. For the most part, we are trapped in a staggering rut that I can barely bring myself to write about again. I’m tired of beating this particular drum, and yet the news each day almost feels like a dare. “Can you write this story up without yelling about the death of mainstream Hollywood one more time?”
Nope.
Nickelodeon purchased the rights to the entire Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles license last year. They own it all now, and it really shouldn’t be a surprise that they’re planning a new attempt at turning the characters into a viable bigscreen film franchise. What is surprising is that Paramount and Nickelodeon have chosen Platinum Dunes as the producers of the new film.
These guys have built a reputation for themselves with their horror movie remakes, and while some of their recently-announced development deals suggest some sort of shift away from that particular model, it’s still a pretty major jump to suddenly hand them a huge kid’s film property, especially one that’s as well-known as this. Considering how miserable fans typically are after their favorite horror title gets the Platinum Dunes treatment, it seems dangerous for Nickelodeon to hand over this property to this particular production team. I don’t think there are many reboots left in the material, so whatever they do this time, they need to get it right.
The same is true of the “Terminator” series. There were so many hopes, both financial and creative, pinned on the release of “Terminator: Salvation” last year, and most of those hopes were dashed by McG’s almost preposterously bleak and solemn take on James Cameron’s killer robot series. Even though I wasn’t a huge fan of “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” it seemed to please the hardcore fans to some extent, and it proved that there’s still some hunger for the characters and the story. That’s got to be good news for WME, which was just picked by Pacificor to handle the representation of the franchise for sequels, remakes, or whatever else they decide to do in the future.
At this point, I’ve just plain got franchise fatigue.
I love the idea of long-form storytelling. I think you can do one type in film if you’re lucky enough to create characters and situations that people want to return to, and I think there’s a totally different type you can do in television. But when you keep rebooting and discarding continuity and starting over, you’re not telling a story spread over several films. You’re just stuttering. You’re just using familiar iconography while running in place. It is, quite frankly, pathetic. And yet we stand here, all of us in this business, looking at the flames that keep getting higher and higher around us while we say nothing and do nothing and make no efforts to stop the ruin of this art form that we love. We run these stories as news instead of dire warnings. And I’m sure tomorrow morning, when people get up and start to read these stories on various sites around the internet, many fans will get a temporary burst of pleasure at the thought of doffing their nostalgia goggles one more time.
How many times do we go back to a dry well before we accept that there is no more water?
How many times do we watch filmmakers try to wring more material from a story as fundamentally thin as “The Terminator” before admitting that the story ended at the closing frames of “T2”?
How many times do we pay money to filmmakers who trade mercilessly on affection for something from 20 years ago before agreeing that lightning rarely strikes twice?
I’m sure WME is counting the money they’ll make off of reselling “Terminator” to someone, and I’m sure the merchandising department at Nickelodeon is positively cackling at the prospect of more “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in the near-future.
And, yes… I know it’s called “show business.”
But it still makes me sick enough to scream when I realize that the people who control the money in this town have all, to a person, turned into gutless cowards who are determined to cannibalize pop culture until all that is left is an ocean of bleached bone, picked clean, damn the consequences.
Only a fool would still believe that good ideas are the most important currency in this town.
Good article Drew; sooner or later the well is going to dry up; I think it is already happening; as outside of Avatar and Alice, this year, compared with list, is under performing; As far as the sequel you saw, I never though “Eclipse” would blow our minds!
Just Kidding! I think we don’t have to go to infinity or beyond to figure out what movie you were able to see…
Your words could not be more true. To this day, I wince when I think about how close they came to ending the Alien series the right way, and then how the desire for yet another payday led them to drive the franchise into the ditch. And if I could just add another huge peeve of mine as a further example of Hollywood’s current creative bankruptcy: the remakes. Whether it’s “reimagining” a film that had already been done as well as it ever needed to be done (see Psycho or this summer’s kid bait, The Karate Kid) or the shameless barrel-scraping of old TV shows (I mean, they’re talking about doing a big screen Gilligan’s Island…seriously?), I am so disgusted at the lack of new ideas and the willingness of Hollywood to sacrifice art at the alter of the almighty *CHA-CHING*! Great post, hope the people who need to see it will pay attention.
I remember when “X-Men” was released back in 2000. I liked it very much at the time. It was hardly perfect, and truth be told, it hasn’t aged very well, but there was an excitement I felt at seeing, on some level at least, the cinematic realization of these characters, which was something I wanted to see done as a movie for years. As anyone who followed that franchise knows, we had to wait three years for the next chapter in the story, and I also remember enjoying “X2” in 2003. Once again, it wasn’t exactly great (and hasn’t aged as well as fans would like to think), but I remember having a lot of fun at the time. I also remember wondering when the truly great one would be made. In 2006, the “great one” couldn’t have felt further away, nor did we even so much as get something that was at least worthy of the first two. In 2009, I never bothered to see the Wolverine movie (the first three movies were essentially Wolverine movies anyway). Aside from “The Lord of the Rings,” I can’t think of very many major film franchises that have remained consistent, let alone got all that much better as they went on. It would be nice if more planning was involved in the fleshing out of these franchises from beginning to end, not unlike with LOTR. Frankly, what I’d like to see, and I know I’m pretty much alone here is a TV series based on something like X-Men, seeing as that story has so many characters to deal with and decades worth of storylines. I don’t mean yet another kids’ show, I mean something done for cable, like HBO. Something that takes the more complex ideas and themes of these stories and fleshes them out and recreates them for adult audiences. I don’t mean it should have excessive violence, sex, and profanity, but I also don’t mean that it should have to constantly avoid these areas because it’s aiming for a preteen demographic. Something not entirely unlike “The Wire” or “Deadwood” in terms of which audience it’s aiming for. Maybe Alan Moore could be head writer, as he’s expressed his interest in writing for cable television after watching “The Wire.” Of course, if I mention this idea to most people I know, I’ll be lucky if they’re not on the phone booking me a room at the nearest nut house. But in all fairness, it’s something I’d like to see.
Good article Drew. The mood was almost as dour as a John Hillcoat movie. And yes, I do agree with you.
It really is true what you have written, and I don’t see it improving anytime soon. Infact, with the added prices of 3D and IMAX (and thus increased budgets), I sincerely believe that studios will take less chances on original ideas and try to revisit older, tried-n-tested properties more and more.. like Alice in Wonderland.
It’s been amazing to watch TMNT over the years if you think about it – especially when you consider how it started. I don’t think it’s as silly to try to keep that going (for new kid audiences at least) as Terminator, which I think has been proven out that Cameron was very very smart in making his denouement pretty much bullet proof. Toss in his and Digital Doman’s awesome Universal 3D thing as a pseudo sequel for me.
I actually liked McG’s more than most people and it was victimized by too much preemptive hate but it wasn’t really necessary and is most certainly flawed. However, it does seem to hinge on Apocalypse Now-type of excess in spots, which isn’t a bad thing.
I share your fatigue though. So much of what gets announced is so unwelcome or flat out contradictory to established content that it’s pretty clear what they think of the audience. Way past time to return the favor.
I think there’s room for a new live action Turtles movie. For one, we can see them done in a more convincing than the (great for the time, but dated) Henson suits. According to one of the creators they want practical suits with CGI or CGI-enhanced heads – like the Wild Things.
And I say this not as some kind of fanboy who thinks that every comic property has to be re-booted as something “dark and gritty”… but it would work with the Turtles. The original comics were violent, and would never have been suitable for a kids movie. And I guess they want a kids movie so they’re probably not going to make it very violent. But a darker, more serious tone with say, LOTR level violence and great action? That could be cool.
“I saw a sequel tonight that is as good or better than any original film I’ve seen this year”
… Really? I didn’t care for “Sex & the City II”
I hope Drew was referring to Toy Story.
While you make some good points, I think this isn’t all that different from the dog days of pop 90’s film-making, or god help us, the 80’s. Yes, reboot fever has gotten out of hand, but money talks, and most of these movies aren’t actually doing that well. I think out of all the ‘reboots’, the only one that’s an actual tragedy is Spider-man. There hasn’t been a good Turtles film ever. Terminator Salvation was so bad that yes, I did want them to remake it immediately. Drew, I think this job may be killing you, and your love of film. You seem to get grouchier by the day.
In terms of original movies that are better than sequels… for the love of God sir, watch Harry Brown! Here is a revenge thriller about Michael Caine on a burn that will plumb the darkness in the human soul – he tortures a high-school kid, for crying out loud!
So good. So damn good.
Yuck. Walk away now. This is a non-topic, not worthy of your writing, sir. There’s so much more interesting stuff to say about franchises than you’re tired of them. I don’t understand it. Its not worth mentioning. You’re writing is thorough, and well thought through and I come back again and again to read it. I like the way you have turned this blog into a conversation about film, I value it highly. But saying you’re a bit tired of franchises is below you and you’re column. Unlike most writers you have insight, balance, theory and knowledge. I think if you look at this article disspationately, you will see that brainless prequels/sequels are not the end of cinema, but just part of a bigger story. A story that is endlessly changing and adapting. Where will it go next? More interesting sequel topics: What happens post-Avengers? Do you really want a world without sequels? Can Sherlock Holmes ever go back to being played by a mad George C Scott, now he’s an action hero? How important is cannon? And where’s the Film 2.0 column? Please keep up the blog. Its of the highest calibre, but this posting….It kills me to see you write it.
But-it’s OK for Peter Jackson to re-boot the Hobbit, which was done by Rankin-Bass in ’77, right? It’s okay for JJ Abrams to re-boot Star Trek? It’s okay for, let’s face it, James Cameron to re-do Dances w/ Wolves for Avatar? Etc etc. Methinks youse protests too much.