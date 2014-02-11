‘Terminator: Genesis’ narrows target list for Kyle Reese down to two

and 02.11.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The fate of the future has come down to two names: Jai Courtney and Boyd Holbrook.

According to Deadline, the two actors have emerged as the final contenders to play Kyle Reese in Paramount Pictures and Skydance”s Terminator Genesis, the planned reboot of the “Terminator” franchise. The Reese role was originated by Michael Biehn and later portrayed in “Terminator Salvation” by Anton Yelchin.

On looks alone, model-turned-actor Holbrook (“Hatfields & McCoys”) more closely resembles Biehn and Yelchin”s Reese, although there”s an argument that Courtney has greater star power; he appeared in “Jack Reacher” and starred as John McClane”s son in “A Good Day to Die Hard”.

Whoever is cast as Reese, the actor will join the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jason Clarke in the Alan Taylor-directed reboot, scheduled for release on July 1, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN TAYLORBOYD HOLBROOKJAI COURTNEYParamount PicturesTERMINATOR: GENESIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP