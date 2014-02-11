‘Terminator: Genesis’ narrows target list for Kyle Reese down to two

(CBR) The fate of the future has come down to two names: Jai Courtney and Boyd Holbrook.

According to Deadline, the two actors have emerged as the final contenders to play Kyle Reese in Paramount Pictures and Skydance”s Terminator Genesis, the planned reboot of the “Terminator” franchise. The Reese role was originated by Michael Biehn and later portrayed in “Terminator Salvation” by Anton Yelchin.

On looks alone, model-turned-actor Holbrook (“Hatfields & McCoys”) more closely resembles Biehn and Yelchin”s Reese, although there”s an argument that Courtney has greater star power; he appeared in “Jack Reacher” and starred as John McClane”s son in “A Good Day to Die Hard”.

Whoever is cast as Reese, the actor will join the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jason Clarke in the Alan Taylor-directed reboot, scheduled for release on July 1, 2015.