‘Terminator’ reboot eyes ‘Thor’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ director Alan Taylor

Director Alan Taylor may be going from Norse gods to killer cyborgs for his next film.

“Thor” The Dark World’s” Taylor is in talks to helm the long-promised “Terminator” reboot for Skydance Productions, Paramount and Annapurna Pictures, according to Variety.

The film is reportedly the first of a planned trilogy, but plot details are so far being kept under wraps. Original star Arnold Schwarzenegger has promised he’ll be back, although it’s unknown how big of a role he’ll play.

Taylor cut his teeth on several episodes of “The Sopranos,” “Deadwood,” “Mad Men,” and most notably, HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.” His “Thor: The Dark World” hits theaters this November, and the director recently shot some additional new material for the marvel sequel.

Justin Lin (“Fast Five”) was previously attached to an earlier iteration of the film, while Rian Johnson (“Looper”), Denis Villeneuve (“Prisoners”) and even Ang Lee were allegedly in the running at Paramount before Taylor became the dominant name.

Skydance and Annapurna are co-financing the film with distributor Paramount, with siblings David Ellison and Megan Ellison producing. The screenplay was written by Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier.

Paramount is aiming for a June 26, 2015 release date.

