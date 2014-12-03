Terrible Twos are infinitely worse when your toddler is Superman

There”s a reason Superman lore tends to leave off as Jonathan and Martha Kent pull a baby Kal-El from the smoldering wreckage of a Kryptonian escape pod. It alleviates the necessity of explaining how the Kents survived raising a tiny, invulnerable superhero.
But now Nerdist is here with some ideas on what day-to-day life was like during Superman”s Terrible Twos. Oh, sure. “Smallville” clarified the superpowers came with puberty, but that's only one universe and besides, what fun is that boring explanation?
