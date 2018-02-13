MARVEL

We here at Uproxx love a good heist. We’re also big fans of Tessa Thompson. Therefore: Tessa Thompson + heist movie = the Uproxx Seal of Approval, especially when the Thor: Ragnarok star is playing Doris Payne, the infamous jewel thief whose crimes spanned five decades. That’s, like, a thousand Marvel movies!

According to Variety, the currently untitled film, which is being compared to Catch Me If You Can and The Thomas Crown Affair, comes from Codeblack Films. Thompson tweeted that she chased “Doris and her story for years — and then keeping this secret for awhile — I’m screaming that this dream is coming true. She is a deeply fascinating woman.” Even her Wikipedia entry is interesting.

On October 29, 2013, Payne, age 83, was arrested on felony larceny charges for stealing a $22,500 diamond-encrusted ring in Palm Desert, California. Payne pled guilty. On April 30, 2014, she was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years on parole, and was ordered to stay away from jewelry stores. However, she was released three months later due to prison overcrowding. In July 2015 she was reportedly stealing again and was believed to have stolen a $33,000 (US) ring, although this has not been proven yet. On October 23, 2015 she was caught on security cameras putting Christian Dior earrings valued at $690.00 in her pocket at an Atlanta, Georgia Saks Fifth Avenue store. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting by Officers from the Atlanta Police Department. Payne has openly spoken about her crimes and has used at least 20 aliases, at least ten social security numbers and at least nine dates of birth. (Via)

“Valkyrie” would be a good jewel alias.

(Via Variety)