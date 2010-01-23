Thanks to Oprah, Susan Boyle poised to vault back to No. 1

Never discount the power of Oprah. Susan Boyle”s Jan. 19 appearance should be enough to drive “I Dreamed a Dream” back into the top spot on the album chart next week with sales of around 85,000. (It will also be interesting to see what kind of bounce Adam Lambert”s “For Your Entertainment” gets as he appeared on “Oprah” on Jan. 19 as well).

Last week”s No. 1, “Contra” from Vampire Weekend likely slips to No. 3, while Spoon”s “Transference” may remarkably debut at No. 4. Lady Gaga”s “the Fame” just keeps on selling, as Hits Daily Double predicts it will move back up to No. 2. The only other debuts in the top 10 will be the “2010 Grammy Nominees” compilation, which looks to sell around 40,000 copies, and Motion City Soundtrack”s “My Dinosaur Life,” which will just make the cut at No. 10.

Don”t look for Boyle to have another six-week run at the top: she”ll likely have to settle for just one week as Lady Antebellum”s “Run to You,” out Jan. 26, will undoubtedly debut at No. 1. In fact, the group”s 2008 debut is still selling strongly enough to be in the top 15 next week.

