An ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene Involving Thanos And Captain America Was Cut For Being Too Dark

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.19.19

MARVEL

It’s a busy day for Marvel fans (which, based on the box office numbers for Avengers: Endgame, is literally everyone) at San Diego Comic-Con, with the highlight being a “conversation” with Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. But before they took the stage, Hall H belonged to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote the Avengers films.

“Your first reaction is panic,” Markus said about scripting back-to-back Avengers movies. “If it’s bad, because you will be very embarrassed one year, and then you have to wait around and have to be embarrassed next year.” Obviously, things turned out fine for them, for Marvel, and especially for the cast, but there were challenges along the way. Thor’s storyline “sucked rocks” (he was originally going to fight a giant serpent to obtain Stormbreaker), Smart Hulk was cut from Infinity War, and, oh yeah, Thanos decapitated Captain America.

More like deCAPitation. (Sorry.)

In an earlier version of the Endgame script, Thanos had time to spare while waiting for Gamora to open up the time portal, so he went to Earth and wiped it out and killed the Avengers of that multiverse. When Gamora opens the portal, Thanos came out, and you could see the aftermath of the battle, with Giant-Man laying in the wreckage in the background with other heroes. Thanos threw 2012 Captain America’s decapitated head at 2023 Captain America’s feet. (Via)

Cap’s head, meet America’s Ass. Anyway, the sequence was eventually cut for being too freaking dark, but that never stopped Star Wars.

And again!

Apparently the key to box office success is decapitation. Who knew!

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMECAPTAIN AMERICAMarvelSDCCthanos
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP