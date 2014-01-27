The 10 best fantasy comic books of all-time

#Conan
and 01.27.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Fantasy has been a staple of popular fiction since J.R.R. Tolkien put pen to paper and created a world of Hobbits, Elves, Orcs, and Dwarves. Since the Golden Age, comic book fiction has relied on fantasy for stories that went beyond the super-hero genre. For decades, wizards, warriors, barbarians, sword maidens and the like have thrilled comic fans of all ages. Many companies have mined — and continue to explore — the fantasy genre looking for gold and ending up forging legends. From classics like “Conan” making the jump from prose to comics and original titles like “Sandman” and “Fables,” there’s no shortage of titles to offer readers a fantasy fix.

These are the comics that have broken new ground in graphic fantasy and have endured the test of time. Come now, O Prince. Behold Comic Book Resources’ list of the ten best fantasy comic books of all-time!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN THE BARBARIANdemon knightsDUNGEONS AND DRAGONSELFQUESTfableskullRED SONJAtellosTHE SANDMANwarlord

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP