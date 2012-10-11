HitFix’s 10 best James Bond movies

The latest James Bond adventure “Skyfall” will be arriving in just a few short weeks, and it’s the perfect time for the HitFix staff to look back at everyone’s favorite Brit super spy. When ranking the 10 best Bond films, a lot of variables need to be taken into consideration. The series is enduring because each new film can have a new actor as Bond (not to mention those lovely Bond Girls), different worldwide settings, a fresh take on the action, a new theme song, and more.

We voted for our top ten choices (votes were weighted, so a first-place vote for “From Russia With Love” was worth 10 times as much as a tenth-place vote for “Octopussy”), and the results may surprise you.

Do you agree or disagree with our choices? Which of your favorites aren’t on the list?