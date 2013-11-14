The 10 Best Robots in TV History

J.J. Abrams and J.H. Wyman’s “Almost Human” premieres this weekend starring Karl Urban and Michael Ealey in society growing accustomed to human-like robots, artificial intelligence and sophisticated cyborg technology.

But do you think any of those ‘bots can crush a sixer like “Futurama’s” Bender?

The HitFix staff has compiled and ranked our list of our favorite (read: THE VERY BEST) robots from television. From the comic stylings of Crow and Tom Servo from “Mystery Science Theater 3000” to the fashion stylings of Conan O’Brien’s “Pimpbot 5000,” from Data’s cool on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to Rosie animation on the “Jetsons,” there was no shortage of machines to choose from. “Small Wonder,” Geoff Peterson from “Craig Ferguson,” a Terminator and “Lost in Space” also made our tally.

Did we at least get your favorite “Battlestar Galactica” cylon right?