The 10 Best Robots in TV History

#Futurama #Star Trek
, , , and 11.14.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

J.J. Abrams and J.H. Wyman’s “Almost Human” premieres this weekend starring Karl Urban and Michael Ealey in society growing accustomed to human-like robots, artificial intelligence and sophisticated cyborg technology.

But do you think any of those ‘bots can crush a sixer like “Futurama’s” Bender?

The HitFix staff has compiled and ranked our list of our favorite (read: THE VERY BEST) robots from television. From the comic stylings of Crow and Tom Servo from “Mystery Science Theater 3000” to the fashion stylings of Conan O’Brien’s “Pimpbot 5000,” from Data’s cool on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to Rosie animation on the “Jetsons,” there was no shortage of machines to choose from. “Small Wonder,” Geoff Peterson from “Craig Ferguson,” a Terminator and “Lost in Space” also made our tally.

Did we at least get your favorite “Battlestar Galactica” cylon right?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Futurama#Star Trek
TAGSALMOST HUMANBATTLESTAR GALACTICABENDERcraig fergusonFUTURAMAjetsonsLOST IN SPACEMST3Kmystery science theater 3000SMALL WONDERStar TrekStar Trek: The Next GenerationTERMINATORTerminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP