The 10 Best Robots in TV History

J.J. Abrams and J.H. Wyman’s “Almost Human” premieres this weekend starring Karl Urban and Michael Ealey in society growing accustomed to human-like robots, artificial intelligence and sophisticated cyborg technology.
But do you think any of those ‘bots can crush a sixer like “Futurama’s” Bender?
The HitFix staff has compiled and ranked our list of our favorite (read: THE VERY BEST) robots from television. From the comic stylings of Crow and Tom Servo from “Mystery Science Theater 3000” to the fashion stylings of Conan O’Brien’s “Pimpbot 5000,” from Data’s cool on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to Rosie animation on the “Jetsons,” there was no shortage of machines to choose from. “Small Wonder,” Geoff Peterson from “Craig Ferguson,” a Terminator and “Lost in Space” also made our tally.
Did we at least get your favorite “Battlestar Galactica” cylon right?
My list:
1. Tom Servo
5. Number 6
Twiki! How could you, Hitfix Staff!
Where are C.H.E.E.S.E., D.J. Roomba, and 80’s Bot (“Let’s Go To the Mall!)?
Also, Where are the murderous robots from Itchy and Scrathcy Land?
Excuse me, but excluding Hymie (Get Smart) from the list earns it a big fail on my part. Maybe lump all the talk show robots into one.
I was all prepared to be huffy at Small Wonder’s absence. Well played.
Cameron! Straight up drop-dead, dead pan! And so kick ass. And mind bendingly scary at times too. Loved her!
And in the most distant second, I’d have to go with Muffit. Just because he’s cute and furry – need there be more?
You forgot Julie Newmar in “My Living Doll.” CBS 1964, from the creator of “My Favorite Martian.”
Ah, Cameron. Makes me miss TSCC all over again. This was the first time I had seen Summer Glau’s work, and I thought she did a really good job physically playing a robot.
I also really liked the various cylons in BSG, from Number 6 to the Sharons.
Where’s K-9 from Doctor Who?