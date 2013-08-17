The 10 worst biopics of all-time

With The Weinstein Company’s “The Butler” hitting theaters nationwide this weekend and Millennium Film’s “Lovelace” in limited release, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of the genre’s messier moments, including two Oliver Stone movies, “Miss Potter,” and of course, John Wayne as Genghis Khan in “The Conqueror.”

Check out our choices below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget?