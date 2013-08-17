The 10 worst biopics of all-time

With The Weinstein Company’s “The Butler” hitting theaters nationwide this weekend and Millennium Film’s “Lovelace” in limited release, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of the genre’s messier moments, including two Oliver Stone movies, “Miss Potter,” and of course, John Wayne as Genghis Khan in “The Conqueror.”
Check out our choices below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget?
How can you not include Ali for the Will Smith performance alone? The guy doesn’t know the difference between an SNL imitation and real acting.
Don’t you really mean Jamie Foxx in RAY?
Can’t it be both?
As a general rule, I have very little interest in biopics. I’m sure there’s some exception to that, but at the moment, I can’t think of any.
Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Lawrence of Arabia, Chaplin, Amadeus, Schindler’s List, Bonnie and Clude, etc.
I actually quite enjoy W. and thought Josh Brolin was fantastic.
I agree, actually!
W was boring but it wasn’t a hot mess or anything. I really don’t think it belongs on a “worst of” list.
I second Guy and Andrew. W. was awesome.
Patch Adams…one of the most DETESABLE movies of all time.
Yah, because Patch Adams is so much worse than Alexander…right…
Yes.
You forgot to mention one of the worst aspects of ‘Patch Adams’:
They could not even get the gender of one of the characters right. It was a male colleague who got murdered not some cheap token love interest inserted into the story.
I agree, and also they forgot to mention he was gay!
i liked patch adams am i the only one?
Nope, I’m not head over heals for it, but it doesn’t belong here.
You should be ashamed of yourself.
No, it was a successful movie for a reason. And, believe it or not, it actually created a conversation about the holistic treatment of patients.
Hmmm. I don’t really agree with Patch Adams. Worst ever? And I especially disagree with Miss Potter. That one was quite good and enjoyable. It played out more like a period tragic romance. I felt like it captured the spirit of Miss Potter! But certainly it’s not riddled with overly realistic tones which critics seem to relish. It’s an optimistic film.
Miss Potter is a surprising inclusion. It got mostly decent reviews. (And regardless of its critical reception, it didn’t make a strong impact on either Beatrice Potter studies or the box office). I can only assume G. Lodge is a Peter Rabbit enthusiast with unmet expectations.
I disagree about Patch Adams. Doctors are told not to get close to their patients. They treat people more like numbers. People in that line of work do this to protect themselves from heartache, to shield themselves so they can keep doing the job.
But you can’t treat every kind of patient like this. So, don’t be just a robot, try to have a heart as well.
The reviewer of Patch Adams missed the whole point of what Patch Adams was trying to say here, and I thought Robin Williams did a good job here. Whether this biopic was true to the life story of Patch Adams doesn’t really matter. I think what he tried to teach people came across in this movie. Good enough for me.
“W” as one of the 10 worst Biopics???? I found it to be an interesting movie. As far as Jamie Foxx in “Ray” and Will Smith in “Ali”….when an Actor is trying to portray men that are and were as reconizable as Charles and Ali it’s pretty hard not for someone to call it an impersonation.
Those men were so public…I think most of us have their mannerisms down pat because we’ve seen them so much.
If you’re going for truly awful biopics, one shouldn’t look further than “A Beautiful Mind”. Nothing says tribute like white-washing the true story to make it Ron Howard friendly so families could see it, rather than make it historically accurate.
I’m surprised that Hitchcock isn’t here, considering how Drew trashed it last year.
As good and well-written of a list this is, I can’t help but think you were too hard on Patch Adams. The film had a good message in spite of it all– raise a person’s spirits, and you raise their health. You gotta admit it was cute if not Oscar-worthy.
I think i’m the only person in the universe who liked Amelia s old fashiobned entertainment and believe Swank is at least a sgood in her film as Bullock and Mirren in theirs.
Miss Potter and J. Edgar were not bad films, this list feels more like personal bias than anything else.
PDXFilmGuy76 – We will endeavor to make future lists based on empirical reason, rather than opinions in the future. Or, at the very least, based on YOUR opinions.
-Daniel
Another one worthy of the worst list…the Jacqueline Susann biopic ISN’T SHE GREAT. What a weird, misguided movie (although seeing David Hyde Pierce in this was a pleasure).
Even though the choices are pretty spot on. It seems cowardly to call them the worst biopics and not have the courage to put your name on the article.
Mark – Every single one of these blurbs is bylined.
-Daniel
The choices are dead on but its pretty cowardly to call these films the worst biopics and not put a name on the article.
Ooooo, here’s a great choice…Beyond The Sea. A mortifying vanity project that casts a 45-year-old Kevin Spacey as Bobby Darrin (who died at 37) and a then 21-year-old Kate Bosworth as Sandra Dee. Not only icky as hell to see Spacey sharing a bed with an actress young enough to be playing his DAUGHTER, not only as yeah-right ludicrous as seeing Spacey start playing Darrin around the age of 20 or so, but also tacky, poorly-directed and confusing. Spacey’s singing isn’t bad, but if you’re a fan of either Spacey or Darrin, just buy the soundtrack and skip the movie.
Happy to say I’ve never seen any of them
I actually loved Radio. Cuba Gooding Jr. is very believable. And although funny when watching Tropic Thunder, I think its detestable for a movie critic to actually criticize a performance as going, “full retard,” in a serious review. What that basically says is a movie cannot depict a severely mentally challenged individual. That notion is offensive.
i was surprised at some of the movies listed here, i liked them myself. what i want to know is why isn’t marie antoinette starring kirsten dunst on here. that movie was one of the worst i have ever seen. it seemed to focus on the queen sex life and skimmed over the important things such as i don’t know, the french revolution maybe.
Patch Adams worse than the other nine? No way! Perhabs not the best movie ever made, but certainly better than its runners up in this contest.