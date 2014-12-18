The 15 Greatest Quotes in 2014 Entertainment

#Cate Blanchett #Last Week Tonight #Tina Fey #John Oliver #Guardians Of The Galaxy #The Daily Show
12.19.14 4 years ago

2014 entertainment gave us plenty to talk about. Our satirical news had more bite, our superhero movies had funnier and more developed characters than ever before, and TV keeps on getting better and better. It was not a memorable year in pop culture; it was a highly quotable one.

To commemorate the past year in entertainment, we're counting off 15 quotes that made us laugh, sometimes when we were least expecting it.

We pull from the best TV shows, the funniest movies, the most memorable viral content, a couple of award telecasts, and even a few remembrances of comedians we lost this year.

Join us for our rundown of the 15 greatest quotes in 2014 entertainment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett#Last Week Tonight#Tina Fey#John Oliver#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Daily Show
TAGSBARACK OBAMABest OneLiners of 2014Best Quotes of 2014CATE BLANCHETTGuardians of the Galaxyjessica williamsJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTNeighborsdddTHE DAILY SHOWTINA FEYyearend 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP