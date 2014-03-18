The 20 best Fox Searchlight movies of the past 20 years

This July will mark a special occasion for independent cinema. It was 20 years ago that Tom Rothman joined 20th Century Fox to launch Fox Searchlight Pictures, a division of the studio meant to capitalize on a growing movement in the industry like Miramax Films and Sony Pictures Classics before it. It was the rise of the “dependents,” studio-sanctioned arms run autonomously that would be havens of sorts for filmmakers with bold voices, led by teams geared toward matching those voices with the audiences that craved them.
The first film released from the Searchlight stable would be picked up, fittingly enough, at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival: Edward Burns' “The Brothers McMullen.” Two decades later the company has amassed a sterling portfolio that it plans to celebrate later this year with special commemorative DVD boxed sets. It's also having a pretty great run of things as of late, with “12 Years a Slave” netting the company its second Best Picture Oscar to date earlier this month and Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” breaking specialty records at the box office.
So all of this got us thinking: what is the best of the best? So, 20 years, 20 movies – we've put our heads together at In Contention to come up with our take on the cream of Searchlight's crop. Click through the gallery story below to see our picks, and feel free to share your thoughts and/or offer up your own in the comments section below! Or, vote for your favorite Searchlight release in the poll below the gallery.
Tree of Life is one of the worst films ever made, which is being kind… Because at least that acknowledges that it is a “film” at all.
I’ve read a lot of absurd comments at in contention since the commenting began, but this one takes the cake.
Andrew couldn’t be more correct. Perhaps you should stick to really simple films about nothing, George.
Sounds like a very apt description of ToL.
The cinematography alone is masterful and worthy of many viewings, as is Terrence Malick’s use of light and composition. George, you clearly have no ability to recognize cinematic beauty. Think what you will of the narrative and characters but aesthetically the film is unreal. Give your head a shake George. Go watch ‘The Thin Red Line’ and give your silly little head a shake.
In the future you might want to utilize some actual cinematic language in your critique. That way your opinion doesn’t have to sound so dumb.
MMMM and The Wrestler should be in the top ten for sure. Ice Storm is tops.
and I think Win Win, Never Let Me Go, Notes on a Scandal and In America should be there.
Notes on a Scandal made one of our individual lists. (Okay, mine.) The others did not — good films all, but too much competition.
I’d put “The Tree of Life” and “12 Years A Slave” as 1-2.
Sideways is easily, easily my favorite film on this list, although I have high hopes for The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Tree of Life is seemingly designed to be polarizing, but count me on the “anti” side.
I’m actually happily in the middle on The Tree of Life.
Black Swan kind of worked on a lot of different levels.
It appealed to the art house crowd and it got nominated for all the major awards including winning Best Actress.
But then it also appealed to mainstream audiences because it was also basically a horror movie and those tend to do well at the box office and they marketed it early on with the selling point of, “Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis kiss!” which helped sell tickets as well.
It also caused a generation of film fans to feel old watching Winona Ryder play the character whose passed her prime.
Kind of brilliant casting too. If they made that movie in the nineties, I could see Winona Ryder playing the lead and if they had made that movie in the seventies, I could see Barbara Hersey playing the lead.
The only casting what-if that I can’t decide if it would have made it better or worse…what if Keira Knightley played the Mila Kunis part?
Mila brought such a unique energy to that role, and really, the film as a whole. I think she’s indispensable to “Black Swan”, even though it’s Natalie’s movie.
Yeah, I can’t imagine anyone being much better than Kunis in that part.
Kunis did an amazing job but I thought several other actresses could’ve done that part equally as well. It required someone who is very sexual and exotic and there are plenty of those in Hollywood.
Knightley is too similar to Portman though (remember she played Queen Amidala’s decoy in Phantom Menace). That would’ve worked in the single, white female aspect of Black Swan but Knightley is fragile and very demure like Portman and so that opposition wouldn’t be there
Tough call, I’ve seen way too few of the “newer” ones. The ones I didn’t really care for are Juno and I heart Huckabees, but neither is a film I dislike. Shame, Black Swan, The Wrestler, Sideways, these are ALL very good films. As a 30-something man and enthusiastic wine drinker, Sideways DOES hit close to home, so maybe that’s the one I feel is closest to my heart. I loved the absolute shit out of Black Swan as well, though, maybe that’s one were I feel the “craft” is more impressive
My inevitable reaction to a group list: I’d like to see the individual ballots! Group lists bring forward an often honest consensus, but I always like to see where individual taste comes through.
Still, this brought a lot of good memories back. Fox Searchlight’s definitely put together a nice outfit when it comes to bringing certain excellent films theaters.
I can tell you that two of us had The Ice Storm at #1 on our list, while it didn’t feature on the third. No film featured in everyone’s top five, while Black Swan was the only film to feature in everyone’s top 10.
Overall, I think 36 films received votes, so there was little consensus — a tribute, I think, to the breadth of Searchlight’s output.
I’ll guess that Kris did not have Ice Storm on his list.
Guy’s breakdown makes sense, as I was surprised to see Black Swan at number one. I couldn’t picture Black Swan being that high on all your lists. The three of you have rather different sensibilities, so I would imagine it’s hard to come to any consensus.
Underappreciated small films by great auteurs in their catalogue: Stealing Beauty, Melinda and Melinda, Waking Life and Girl 6, the second best Spike Lee Joint to date (after He Got Game). The Darjeeling Limited/Hotel Chevalier is my personal fave, and The Slums of Beverly Hills has to get a shout out.
For me, there is one Fox Searchlight release that represents everything that is great about independent filmmaking and risk-taking: Beasts of the Southern Wild.
It narrowly missed the list.
I voted SIDEWAYS as my favorite, but the entire list is great. The inclusion of several films with the glorious McQueen-Fassbender collaboration made me very happy.
Well, I’m not sure if two films is “several,” but we included every one we could! ;)
Wow, I didn’t realize that three of my last five personal BP winners were Fox Searchlight winners (for anyone who’s interested, (500) Days of Summer, Black Swan, Margaret). Makes me take their 2014 catalog much more seriously!
With those three listed above, I’d add Sideways, Little Miss Sunshine, Martha Marcy May Marlene (to which I kept comparing Just Before Losing Everything this past year) to form a pretty unbeatable six-film set.
Great list guys. Love the top five, although I’d probably have Shame and The Wrestler up there.
The Ice Storm really is something. Glad to see the love!
Re Shame: I’d add that it’s also Carey Mulligan’s best performance yet on film. She was simply phenomenal. Her chemistry with Fassbender was so strong that I longed for them to make another film together.
I appreciate all of the films I’ve seen from Fox Searchlight’s catalog. Sideways would be my top pick, followed by The Descendants, The Wrestler, and Slumdog Millionaire. Also regarding The Wrestler, Rourke (and Tomei, for that matter) is indeed amazing in that role, but Sean Penn managed to be even more amazing in Milk so I can’t be too upset about Rourke’s losing.
The only “upsetting” omission that immediately comes to mind is 127 Hours, although (500) Days of Summer, Notes on a Scandal, Crazy Heart, Win Win, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Enough Said would have been deserving of spots, too.
Wow, what a catalog that is.
I have a feeling that 127 Hours didn’t rank too high on Guy’s list.
500 Days of Summer would’ve been a wonderful choice.
Ha! Yep, 127 Hours was nowhere to be found on mine.
Unluckily for (500) Days of Summer, I’m not a fan, and neither (if memory serves) is Kris.
Great list guys. I’m a big fan of most of these movies, and I absolutely love the “Black Swan” pick and totally agree with everything said about “I Heart Huckabees.” However, one thing that I still can’t get over is how much love there is for “Margaret.” Not just here, but in general. I literally think it’s one of the worst films I’ve ever seen – I truly hate it. The acting is sooooooooooooo bad. Seriously, I even thought Matt Damon was bad, and I’m an Anna Paquin fan, but she was incredibly annoying in the film. It’s just, I, I…I don’t get it.
Black. Swan.
I can’t argue with many of these films making the lists, but Black Swan wouldn’t make my top five. Sideways, Ice Storm and Tree of Life would probably battle it out for my top spot.
Guy, I have to say, I’m impressed with your understanding of American values, cultural conflicts, geographical differences, etc. I often think of you as one of my go-to sources for world cinema, but I guess I take your understanding of the above for granted.
What a nice thing to say. I partly grew up in the US, so I guess some things stuck.
It may seem out of place on this list of “deeper” movies, but my choice does not appear here. For simple ridiculous fun and and re-watch ability I choose SUPER TROOPERS! Napoleon Dynamite a close second.
The only thing I have to say is:
The Wrestler > Black Swan
re: Black Swan.
