The 2014 Sad Bastard Awards: ‘Mockingjay,’ ‘OITNB,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ Grammys

Moe from “The Simpsons.” All of Damien Rice's albums. “Winnie the Pooh's” Eyeore. Steve Buscemi's Seymour in “Ghost World.”

Sad bastards are sometimes the leads, like Matthew McConaughey's Rusty in “True Detective” or Hazel in “Fault in Our Stars.” Sometimes they're just the whipping boy like Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Big Lebowski” or the stricken Ellinor in “The Knick.” And sometimes they're not even characters: they're just Drake.

Sad sacks deserve their own recognition, because we kind of love them due to, in spite of and aside from their sinking-rock sulk. So as part of our Year-End roundup from 2014, we've decided to recognize the sourest, most unfortunate characters in TV movies and even music: The 2014 HitFix Sad Bastard Awards. Check out who we picked from “Mad Men,” “Rectify,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” the Grammys, “Game of Thrones,” “Orange Is The New Black” and more.