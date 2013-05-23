The 5 best posterizing videos on YouTube

05.23.13 5 years ago

Look, this post is definitely stupid. It’s completely juvenile and totally blockheaded. But here’s a secret about me: if I turn on the TV while “America’s Funniest Home Videos” happens to be on? If I’m alone and positive my neighbors aren’t spying on me through binoculars? I’ll totally watch, especially if it’s playing a “people falling down” segment. I just can’t help but find that shit incredibly funny.

I guess that’s why I’m so taken with the new “posterizing” meme, that thing where a teenager will sneak-attack his friend by slam dunking over the poor unsuspecting sap’s head. The thing hit the Internet two weeks ago with a single perfect posterization, and every day brings dummies like me more videos to watch. Here are my five favorites:

1. Posterizing on my final day at school. A successful sneak attack! Also, remember lockers? Yes? Okay: remember your locker combination? I thought not.

2 .Posterizing at Lewis Mills: God, this is even better than a food fight, and few things are better than a food fight.

3. Posterizing school edition: When a single act of posterization just isn’t enough. Plus music.

4. Skradie does some office posterizing: Here are a bunch of middle-aged guys in an office trying to make posterizing work. One of them is apparently named “Skradie.” These fellas are so lovable!

5. Posterized at the office: This one? It has credits.

