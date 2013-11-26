The 8 grossest parts of will.i.am and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Feelin’ Myself’ video

Will.i.am’s new video, “Feelin’ Myself,” came out today, and while it isn’t quite as explicit as The Diviny’s “I Touch Myself,” there’s still a lot of grossness going on. The video feature Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and, most importantly, Miley Cyrus and her billion-dollar butt.
Here are the 8 most cringe-worthy parts of “Feelin’ Myself.”
8. The cone bra situation Miley’s wearing along with vinyl high-wasted undies, like someone’s incontinent grandma.
7. French Montana just throwin’ money around like he’s never even heard the word “recession.”
6. Miley twerking in the grandma panties.
5. I don’t like French Montana’s shirt! Although I recognize that might be a personal thing.
4. Hip thrust! Owwww.
3. Like, it’s just weird to say, “God dammit, god dammit, I’m feeling myself.” Are we all in agreement on this point?
2. Cute pose, Will.
1. This lyric: “She gave me I.Q. That means she gave me head” is the worst thing! I am so, so upset.
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Why 2013 is the year of Miley Cyrus.
[www.youtube.com]
That’s how it starts bullying…Long time ago that I see and commented.
I am stunned that whoever wrote this and the Miley haters practicing cruel and unusual punishment in the name of morality and decency? And in the end who or what is morally acceptable? Who has authority to decide who looks good and who doesn’t!
Let’s see your photos (with and without makeup), let’s see your record or personal history to see if you are as clean as you are demanding to a young girl at 21 years. Let’s see how perfect was your behavior at this age
That is why there is bullying and that’s how the problem started. People believe themselves superior to others despise, mock and condemn them in the name of good taste that they alone possess.
Funny article, but I’m not listening to this. Everything will.i.am touches is terrible.
This is so funny! I can’t stop laughing! But I do kinda like the song. Haha
Is this article serious? I hope not. If you a prude go to church! Lame ppl had to read this jargon! Get a real complaint! Wiz is the $h%T!
Totally agree with everything.
But the #1 isn’t really so bad: The lyrics are actually : “That mean she get ahead”
Still terrible, but thought I’d share
lolololol you literally didn’t have a single good point