The 8 grossest parts of will.i.am and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Feelin’ Myself’ video

Will.i.am’s new video, “Feelin’ Myself,” came out today, and while it isn’t quite as explicit as The Diviny’s “I Touch Myself,” there’s still a lot of grossness going on. The video feature Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and, most importantly, Miley Cyrus and her billion-dollar butt.

Here are the 8 most cringe-worthy parts of “Feelin’ Myself.”

8. The cone bra situation Miley’s wearing along with vinyl high-wasted undies, like someone’s incontinent grandma.

7. French Montana just throwin’ money around like he’s never even heard the word “recession.”

6. Miley twerking in the grandma panties.

5. I don’t like French Montana’s shirt! Although I recognize that might be a personal thing.

4. Hip thrust! Owwww.

3. Like, it’s just weird to say, “God dammit, god dammit, I’m feeling myself.” Are we all in agreement on this point?

2. Cute pose, Will.

1. This lyric: “She gave me I.Q. That means she gave me head” is the worst thing! I am so, so upset.

