The 9 Scariest Moments of the New One Direction Video

One Direction, the boy band with at least two members who look like 10-year-old Jodie Foster, are back with a moody new ballad and video called “You And I.” I assume it's about how sad they are to be lifting song titles from Lady Gaga. But honestly, watch this video. It's going for something. A feeling? I'm not sure, but it's weird and scary.
1. Niall's contemplation
Oh, acting. I did not know acting would be making a cameo in this video.
Niall kicks off this party by looking around in a sort-of-contemplative-but-mostly-dumbfounded way, and the camera pulls back to reveal he is dressed like Edie Sedgwick shopping at Zara. Mmm, moodz.
2. THAT FIRST MORPH.
Imagine if you looked down for a second, looked up, and suddenly you were a bearded person with too many feelings. That happened to Niall Horan today. That happened to all of us. This is the new “Thriller.”
3. Liam's beard situation
The fact is, the best two One Direction members are Liam and Zayn. We all know this. But I almost didn't even recognize Liam because he is doing a Joaquin Phoenix art installation here and confusing me with a scraggly bouquet of chin hairs and looking too much like late-stage Heath Ledger for my liking.
4. That time I realized this is the sad apocalyptic version of the best Britney video.
Where is this dock? What is this dock? It's like we're in a dystopian version of the Britney Spears “Sometimes” video. Or the “Summer Nights” segment of “Grease.” Or any sad moment in “To Gillian on her 37th Birthday.” Or worse: It's just some dock.
5. That time Louis Tomlinson decided he was Kevin Bacon now.
Louis Tomlinson is forever “the cute one” of One Direction, but man. That hair today. You don't wear that hair with those bedraggled mustache scraps without knowing you look like Kevin Bacon now. Simple science. Wouldn't have been surprised if Kyra Sedgwick jumped out from behind him with a poster of airtimes for “The Closer” on PAX.
6. The morph at 2:13 was achieved with MS Paint.
What in the name of non-morphs was that morph at 2:13? Yikes. That was such an awkward transition, I expected a spinning hourglass icon to appear next to Louis' head. Didn't we already perfect this move in Michael Jackson's “Black or White” video? John Landis throws his Pellegrino against the wall and laughs at this.
7. STOP. STOP IT WITH THE FREEZE FRAMES.
The video is definitely going for something when we see the five gents leaping and running into freeze frames of themselves all over the pier. But what? It would've been more impressive if they'd leapt into each other's freeze frames and proved that they're deeply connected and brotherly or something. But here, it's like they're trying to impress us with… where they're going to being walking next? “I'm moving to the left!” says Zayn. “Coming soon: I'll be on the right!” says Harry, arms giddily akimbo.
8. Louis' freeze frame looks like he is in the middle of an exorcism.
Look at that frame. That looks like J.C. Chasez falling into a black hole. Lance Bass and NASA almost made that happen in 2000, so I'm sensitive about this.
9. That magenta playground ball almost killed One Direction.
For some reason the video ends with the five chaps kicking around a playground ball. Then the ball is kicked high into the air and lands behind them. What if the ball landed and straight-up concussed Harry? Or Louis Tomlinson jumped into the ball, jazzy-freeze-frame style? There were options. Point is: All five members were almost killed by a magenta plaything. Shivers.
This was spot on! Funny article , video was weird and liam and zayn are amazing.
this might just be the dumbest thing i’ve ever read! congrats!
you forgot the close up to harry s face part lol what a horrible video (and its coming from a fan who s really dissapointed bc i actualyl thought the album had potential! and they blew it agh)
This was perfect. Thank you. You hit the nail on the head. And I completely agree Liam and Zayn are in fact the best members.
Um Liam is not included as a best member of 1D ok…. and one of the scariest moments for me was when harry morphed into zayn. it was so beautiful.
this was hilarious and sadly very accurate
Liam and zayn are the best members.
This was another boring video from One Direction. They had great videos at first, but they have been going progressively downhill. Midnight Memories wasn’t what it should have been and this one looks like it cost less than one of their Barbie dolls. How is *this* the best the biggest pop act of the moment can do? Get a real budget, a real director, a real storyboard, a real editor. This is plain embarrassing. I’ve honestly seen Vines with better editing and special effects.
ia this list should’ve included Harry’s closeup. Make it a round 10! Amazing commentary though. Best thing about this video is that it’s become a meme.
The video was not good. The morphing would have been cool if it was interesting and didn’t appear to be done by first semester video editing majors. The video was very dull and boring. I have no idea why Niall blows up a balloon. The random horseplay, the ball, the balloon, all random and left me asking why.
I CANT STOP LAUGHING HAHA
That Kevin Bacon reference did it. Spot on… other than that, beautiful song :)
agree that the video was awful, but please don’t shit on louis’ appearance ever, he’s the best
“But I almost didn’t even recognize Liam because he is doing a Joaquin Phoenix art installation here and confusing me with a scraggly bouquet of chin hairs and looking too much like late-stage Heath Ledger for my liking.”
You’re so right…:-D This video is so scary and idk …^^
I kept laughing at this article. The video was, to be honest, in my opinion weird and I honestly expected more…maybe like Never Let You Go by Justin Bieber or something? I don’t know, but point is, this article made my day.
Well i completely agree with the writer that Zayn and Liam are the best members of 1D and most handsome, sexy, hot, beautiful ones. I found the video little bit eerie. But i loved it anyway.
The video was dreadful and boring. Such a great song but they pretty much leached all the epicness from it (how you don’t do a close-up on Zayn’s big note is a travesty). Four of them have become so unforgiveably average-to-nasty-looking with age, Louis looks like a rodent, that Harry close-up was terrifying. Ben Winston is an overrated hack who couldn’t come up with an original and creative idea for a music video if it bit him in the bum (BSE was a fluke and I credit that comedian guy and the boys’ willingness to go for it with their characters for its brilliance).
Zayn is handsome. When Harry morphed into him, I sighed with relief because finally something beautiful had happened but then it was not to last because that Zayn to Louis morph was tragic. Once again, refusing to give screen time to the best-looking person in the band and a lack of creative energy is going to make this video flop (by 1d standards) just like Midnight Memories did. A real shame as the song is pretty damn good.
Thisis hilarious. But the creepiest moment of the video, no doubt, is the zooming in on Harry’s face. I mean, I do like his face but that close-up fraked me out and I don’t think I can lool at him in the. Same way any more. I hope this video is the last of two immensely crappy One Direction videos (not a fan of the midnight memories video) because, althoguh MM and You and I weren’t exactly my favourite songs from their album, they still deserved better videos, seriously.
