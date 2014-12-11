‘The Affair,’ ‘Orange Is The New Black’ lead 2015 Golden Globe TV nominations

Showtime's “The Affair” and Netflix's “Orange Is The New Black” were among several TV shows receiving three nods as nominations for the 2015 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday (December 11) morning.

Also receiving three nominations on the series side were CBS' “The Good Wife” and Netflix's “House of Cards,” though all of the shows competing for series crowns are behind FX's “Fargo” and HBO's “True Detective,” which earned five and four nominations respectively and are heading for an epic showdown in the Movie/Miniseries field.

On the Best Television Series – Drama side, “The Affair” will be going up against “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Good Wife” and “House of Cards,” with “Game of Thrones” the only one from this group not to earn a single individual nomination.

“The Affair” star Dominic West is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama against fellow Showtimer Liev Schreiber of “Ray Donovan,” “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey,” “The Knick” lead Clive Owen and James Spader for “The Blacklist.”

West's “Affair” co-star Ruth Wilson is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama with “Homeland” star Claire Danes,” “Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies, “House of Cards” star Robin Wright and newcomer Viola Davis of “How To Get Away With Murder.” [Sorry, Tatiana Maslany.]

Shifting to Comedy, “Orange Is The New Black” will be taking on streaming prestige rival “Transparent” from Amazon, as well as “Girls,” “Silicon Valley” and in one of those endearing (and not undeserved) Golden Globes quirks, “Jane the Virgin” of The CW.

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy against “Orange” star Taylor Schilling, “Veep” lead Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Girls” star Lena Dunham and “Nurse Jackie” star Edie Falco. Last year's winner Amy Poehler will be back as host, but was snubbed here.

“Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor leads the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy gang, which looks different from the other Comedy categories, given the preponderance of high-quality female-led comedies. Tambor will be going against “House of Lies” star Don Cheadle, Ricky Gervais for “Derek,” William H. Macy for “Shameless” and Louis C.K. for “Louie.”

Now over to the Movie/Miniseries were “Fargo” and “True Detective” ducked each other at the Emmys, but are now going head to head.

In the packed Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television field, it'll be “Fargo” and “True Detective” trying to hold up HBO's “Olive Kitteridge” and “The Normal Heart,” plus Starz's “The Missing.”

Both “Fargo” — Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman — and “True Detective” — Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — have their leading men up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, with Mark Ruffalo of “Normal Heart” rounding out the field in case votes get split.

“True Detective” didn't have a Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, so Allison Tolman's “Fargo” performance — Editorial aside: Yay! — goes against Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Honorable Woman,” Frances O'Connor for “The Missing,” Jessica Lange for “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and France McDormand for “Olive Kitteridge.”

In the always silly catch-all supporting categories, the biggest news might be the snub for “Normal Heart” co-star Julia Roberts and the absence of the entire cast of “Modern Family.”

For Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, it will be “True Detective” co-star Michelle Monaghan against Kathy Bates for “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” Joanne Froggatt for “Downton Abbey” and in a match-up of Emmy winners, “Mom” co-star Allison Janney and “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Uzo Aduba.

For Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, it's “Fargo” co-star Colin Hanks against Matt Bomer of “The Normal Heart,” Bill Murray of “Olive Kitteridge,” Alan Cumming of “The Good Wife” and last year's winner Jon Voight of “Ray Donovan.”

All of the nominees, film and television.

The Golden Globes will be presented on Sunday, January 11.

Thoughts?