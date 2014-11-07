The Alliance and the Horde show their weapons in new ‘Warcraft’ posters

The 2016 video game adaptation “Warcraft” will no doubt be full of warriors, goblins, trolls and all sorts of beasties. While we don't know exactly what they'll look like, a pair of new posters reveal the sort of heavy metal weaponry that will be used by the Horde and the Alliance.

Directed by Duncan Jones (“Moon,” “Source Code”), the film stars Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Toby Kebbel, Rob Kazinsky, Ben Foster, Daniel Wu, and Clancy Brown.

First, the Alliance wants to entice you to join their ranks by flashing a sword fancy enough to make Aragorn swoon:

But don't sign up with them just yet. The Horde wants to appeal to your love of Thor-style hammer in order to gain your support:

Which side will you join? Choose wisely.

“Warcraft” opens March 11, 2016.