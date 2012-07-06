‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ first in a new trilogy says Sony

07.06.12 6 years ago

Sony is hoping you’re not sick of Spidey yet. The studio has seemingly confirmed via the “Amazing Spider-Man” Facebook page that the Andrew Garfield-starring reboot will become a trilogy.

“‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ is the first installment in a movie trilogy that will explore how our fave hero’s journey was shaped by the disappearance of his parents,” according to the Facebook post.

Although plans have been underway for awhile on a sequel — with James Vanderbilt writing and Garfield and Emma Stone expected to reprise their roles for a planned May 2, 2014 release — the “T-word” had not yet been used in an official capacity.

The film’s encouraging early box office has no doubt bolstered Sony’s faith in the ongoing drawing power of Marvel’s web-slinging hero.

Now the big questions begin: Will Marc Webb return as director (for all three films as Sam Raimi did)? And who will be the next villain? We have some suggestions below…

TAGSANDREW GARFIELDemma stoneMARC WEBBThe Amazing SpidermanThe Amazing SpiderMan 2

