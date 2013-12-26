‘The Americans’ Season 2 premiere set for February

FX has finally set an official premiere date for the second season of the acclaimed drama “The Americans”
The cable network celebrated the day-after-Christmas by breaking the unofficial TV news moratorium to announce that “The Americans” will return on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m.
Currently shooting in New York City, “The Americans” premiered last January to an audience of 5.1 million viewers, making it FX’s most-watched drama debut ever. Ratings subsequently dropped dramatically, but critical admiration continued.
“The Americans” picked up for Television Critics Association Award nominations last summer, winning for Outstanding New Program of the Year. While not a big Emmy player, “The Americans” picked up nods for guest star Margo Martindale and for Nathan Barr’s title theme music.
In HitFix’s recently announced Television Critics’ Poll, “The Americans” finished seventh overall and third in the Best New Show category behind only “Masters of Sex” and “Orange Is The New Black.”
Personally, I put “The Americans” at a very respectable No. 19 for the year, while it was No. 18 on Sepinwall’s list.
So far, very few details have leaked regarding the second “Americans” season. FX lists Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati, Annet Mahendru, Alison Wright and Susan Misner as cast regulars, while Martindale reassured HitFix’s Greg Ellwood that she’ll be back in some capacity, even as she works on CBS’ semi-hit comedy “The Millers.”
Nice! I’m a little surprised that FX is waiting to premiere this show until almost a month after American Horror Story ends on January 29. But I guess that doing so will allow them to avoid the Winter Olympics and give them time for a solid promotional campaign. Given how much live ratings dipped after that extremely strong premiere (though the DVR numbers, FWIW, remained fairly strong), the strategy makes sense.
With The Americans set to come back on February 26 and Hannibal premiering on February 28, two of 2013?s best new shows will be returning within two days of one another. Lots to look forward to in that last week on February!
And “Vikings” and “Scandal” return on February 27…It will be a busy spring.
So late! I expected it in early February
Was there any info about if/how we could catch-up (without having to dish-out extra cash to buy it on iTunes?) I’m hoping that FX’s new FXNow app will be out by then and include the full first season.
I wish they would cancel “The Millers” and make Margo Martindale a regular on “The Americans.”
Btw, NY Post reported that: “Keri Russell is spending a lot of time with her “The Americans” co-star Matthew Rhys after announcing her divorce — sparking rumors the pair are embarking on a romance. Multiple sources tell Page Six that Russell — who announced earlier this month that she and her husband Shane Deary have split after seven years of marriage — has been spotted “looking affectionate” with handsome Welsh-born actor Rhys, her on-screen husband on the hit FX show.”