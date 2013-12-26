‘The Americans’ Season 2 premiere set for February

FX has finally set an official premiere date for the second season of the acclaimed drama “The Americans”

The cable network celebrated the day-after-Christmas by breaking the unofficial TV news moratorium to announce that “The Americans” will return on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m.

Currently shooting in New York City, “The Americans” premiered last January to an audience of 5.1 million viewers, making it FX’s most-watched drama debut ever. Ratings subsequently dropped dramatically, but critical admiration continued.

“The Americans” picked up for Television Critics Association Award nominations last summer, winning for Outstanding New Program of the Year. While not a big Emmy player, “The Americans” picked up nods for guest star Margo Martindale and for Nathan Barr’s title theme music.

In HitFix’s recently announced Television Critics’ Poll, “The Americans” finished seventh overall and third in the Best New Show category behind only “Masters of Sex” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

So far, very few details have leaked regarding the second “Americans” season. FX lists Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati, Annet Mahendru, Alison Wright and Susan Misner as cast regulars, while Martindale reassured HitFix’s Greg Ellwood that she’ll be back in some capacity, even as she works on CBS’ semi-hit comedy “The Millers.”

