The ‘Apparently’ Kid Just Made His Awesome ‘Ellen’ Debut

09.11.14 4 years ago

Here are three things I know about The “Apparently” Kid:

1) He is awesome.

2) He is infallible.

3) He is a miniaturized Wallace Shawn.

In case you're unaware of the genius at hand, here's his viral video debut from just a month ago.

Now you get it. Apparently your life just improved.

The kid is 5-year-old Noah Ritter, and he's finally making the jump from local news legend to international stardom. Here he visits Ellen DeGeneres and wows her with coruscating starpower the minute he sits down. Get ready to clutch your heart in adoration and awe.

Around The Web

TAGSapparently kidELLENellen degeneresnoah ritter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP