‘The Artist,’ ‘A Separation’ and Anna Paquin/Meryl Streep win big with London film critics

The London Film Critics Circle (of which I’m a member) handed out its year-end kudos this evening, and “The Artist” was the big winner, taking awards for Film of the Year, Director of the Year and Actor of the Year. I’ll be back from this evening’s festivities soon enough to offer up extended commentary, but for now, check out the full list of winners below.

Film of the Year: “The Artist”

Director of the Year: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Actor of the Year: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Actress of the Year: (tie) Anna Paquin, “Margaret,” Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Supporting Actor of the Year: Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”

Supporting Actress of the Year: Sareh Bayat, “A Separation”

Screenwriter of the Year: Asghar Farhadi, “A Separation”

Documentary of the Year: “Senna”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

British Film of the Year: “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

British Actor of the Year: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

British Actress of the Year: Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”

Breakthrough British Filmmaker of the Year: Andrew Haigh, “Weekend”

Young British Performer of the Year: Craig Roberts, “Submarine”

Technical Achievement of the Year: Maria Djurkovic (production design), “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

