‘The Artist,’ ‘A Separation’ and Anna Paquin/Meryl Streep win big with London film critics

The London Film Critics Circle (of which I’m a member) handed out its year-end kudos this evening, and “The Artist” was the big winner, taking awards for Film of the Year, Director of the Year and Actor of the Year. I’ll be back from this evening’s festivities soon enough to offer up extended commentary, but for now, check out the full list of winners below.
Film of the Year: “The Artist”
Director of the Year: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Actor of the Year: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Actress of the Year: (tie) Anna Paquin, “Margaret,” Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Supporting Actor of the Year: Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Supporting Actress of the Year: Sareh Bayat, “A Separation”
Screenwriter of the Year: Asghar Farhadi, “A Separation”
Documentary of the Year: “Senna”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
British Film of the Year: “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
British Actor of the Year: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
British Actress of the Year: Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Breakthrough British Filmmaker of the Year: Andrew Haigh, “Weekend”
Young British Performer of the Year: Craig Roberts, “Submarine”
Technical Achievement of the Year: Maria Djurkovic (production design), “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
How exciting! Was Paquin in the house?
Unfortunately not, though she did record a video acceptance (as did Streep). Happily, they and the ‘A Separation’ team were the only absentees on the winners list.
OK why nominate TTSS in the first place ? Why all the great reviews ? Did I miss something ? Why the big gap between the review and the nominations ? Oh nominate the film only to show on every occasion how less it´s actually loved ? Give it a boot in the a.. on every opportunity .Yes Iam mad and angry .I just don´t understand why a movie with such reviews ( are they honest ? ) box office numbers ,all star cast and praised all over don´t get a single f…ing price ? It seems for this movie are counting other laws ? Ok done with my rant and done with every following BAFTA or Oscar price .The same boring people will get a nom and I will no longer suffer LOL .I could cry ….
Uh, relax. As a member of the Circle, I can testify to the fact that a lot of critics love the film — that’s why it was nominated in the first place, to answer your question.
But look at the list of nominees — competition was tough. I’m on the record as a huge fan of the film, and I actually didn’t vote for it in a single category either. Not because I wanted to “give it a boot in the ass,” but because there were other films or individual achievements in each category that I like just a little bit more.
‘Drive’ didn’t win anything at all, despite multiple nominations. Neither did ‘The Tree of Life.’ Both have admirers aplenty in the Circle. It’s not some kind of conspiracy, it’s just how the final votes added up.
Mr. Lodge this was not personal to you .I know you are a fan of the movie .It´s just so sad that it never turns out for Oldman and the movie in a actual award win .I am just sad :)
have to add: It seems there is always something better than TTSS and Oldman .Well I guess the world will go on and me too LOL
Color me disappointed. Almost like the LA film critics.
Very good wins across the board but the final categories stumble.
BP & BD for The Artist is the most ordinary and excepted choice you could have made but the rest of the wins are nice, specially glad that A Separation won 3 major awards.
I really really really hoped that you would give A Separation BP & BD, but such is life.
People sincerely love the film. Non-fans just have to deal with that.
I don’t understand how anyone could have a problem with “The Artist” winning anything. “A Separation” is also an amazing film but… apples and oranges.
Wow, that is a terrific list all around. Couldn’t complain about any of them. The Sareh Bayat win is especially exciting. How was Jean Dujardin’s speech?
Delightful, as usual.
So the Brits seem to have a fondness for characters named “Margaret.” Maybe that is why Elizabeth Olsen didn’t get recognized ;)
There are no characters in “Margaret” called “Margaret.”
Ha! Jonnybon’s right — “Margaret” is named for a poem, not a character. But it’s a cute link anyway.
So the Brits seem to have a fondness for characters named “Margaret.” Maybe that is why Elizabeth Olsen wasn’t recognized ;)
How does Micheal Fassbender, half-German and half-Irish, qualify as a British actor? Is his mother Northern Irish?
She is, as it happens.
In any case, for the purpose of the awards, Irish talent is eligible for the British categories — it’s a misnomer, yes, but there’s too much overlap between the industries to get overly discriminating.