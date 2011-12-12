‘The Artist’ and ‘Drive’ lead with St. Louis critics

Strap in. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride. More critics kudos! (Hey, look on the bright side. At this rate it’ll be over sooner rather than later.)
But the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association’s list of nominees brings up an interesting question: Should critics groups really be bothering with self-satisfying nominations announcements? I’m one to talk, of course, since I do something similar every year, but that’s always covered within three days, whereas some of these guys (the D.C. crowd excepted) will stretch things out between nods and awards to simply get another burst of PR later.
It would be one thing if this allowed for a nice sampling of unique mentions, but that’s rarely the case. With this group we get a Best Picture nod for “My Week with Marilyn,” some Best Director love for David Fincher, notices for Cate Blanchett and Saoirse Ronan in “Hanna,” a tip of the hat to Alan Rickman, etc. So it’s okay, I guess. But I don’t know. Just give us your winners and be done with it.
Anyway, check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Film
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“My Week with Marilyn”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
David Fincher, “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”
Meryl Sreep, “The Iron Lady”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
John Goodman, “The Artist”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Alan Rickman, “Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Cate Blanchett, “Hanna”
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree Of Life”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“The Help”
“Moneyball”
“The Muppets”
Best Original Screenplay
“The Artist”
“50/50”
“Hanna”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Tree of Life”
“Win Win”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Visual Effects
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Super 8”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Music
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”
“The Muppets”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Foreign Language Film
“13 Assassins”
“Point Blank”
“I Saw the Devil”
“Trollhunter”
“Winter in Wartime”
Best Documentary
“Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey”
“Buck”
“Conan O”Brien Can”t Stop”
“The Interrupters”
“Tabloid”
Best Comedy
“Bridesmaids”
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
“Midnight In Paris”
“The Muppets”
“Paul”
“Rango”
Best Animated Film
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss In Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
Best Art House or Festival Film
“Beginners”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Tucker and Dale vs. Evil”
“We Need To Talk About Kevin”
“Win Win”
Best Scene
“The Artist” (dance scene finale)
“Drive” (the elevator beating scene)
“Drive” (opening get-away scene)
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (opening credits)
“Hanna” (Hanna”s escape from captivity sequence)
“Melancholia” (the last scene)
Kris – these two bit critics groups should not release nominations. They mean jackshit. I say fuck em, you can include them in your daily round up and post just the actual winners each time. Who honestly gives a fuck about their nominees. To be honest, who even gives a fuck about their wins either?
The only critics awards that mean anything are NY, LA & NSFC. LA showed us yesterday that how broad minded they could be. Even the nominations of these groups can’t be as imaginative as the winners of the Top 3.
I don’t disagree but we’ll keep covering them in lieu of having The Circuit (as we’ve had in years past).
Red_wine, I assure, however little you may think of (non-NY, LA & NSFC – how dimwitedly arbitrary of you) – your opinion on them means even less.
Your use of the words “top 3” is as sickening as your arbitrary logic.
Every critics’ group has a right to name their favourites — but let’s not pretend we don’t know what the ‘big three’ are. Nothing sickening about that.
Kai says “your opinion on them means even less.”
I wouldn’t contest that.
And as to why those 3 groups have prestige, its because they show a broader view of cinema than whatever group you belong to. NY had Melancholia 2nd in Best Picture yet its not a movie that these ‘arbitrary’ groups would even put in their 5 or even 10 Best Picture nominations. And LA & NSFC actually give awards to foreign language films in normal categories whereas even the foreign language nominations of the smaller critics group suck.
I’m so happy a critic group had the balls to nominate the two movie star turns of the year – Ryan Gosling and Saorise Ronan, two of my favourite performances.
And Cate Blanchett in Hanna is my favourite supporting performance of the year – BRAVO St. Louis!
same here :D
And then I remembered that John Goodman is from St. Louis.
Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett for Hanna are two of the most underrated performances of the year. They have pretty much zero chance for Oscar traction, but I am glad a group of critics had the balls to give them credit they deserve.
Hear, Hear!
Cate Blanchett? I disagree. Saoirse? Totally agree.
Eh, it’s Oscar season. It’s what we wait for all year. I love looking at every single association and every single nominee.
Ditto! I don’t get the complaints with the barage of critics groups awards. Is this the first time they are following the awards season? It’s part of the fun.
Isn’t this the third group in a row that nominated a single Jessica Chastain performance? And all three are for different films.
Glad to see Hanna picking up some steam. Doubt it will cross over into the big leagues but Joe Wright, Ronan, and that ballin’ score deserve as much recognition as possible!
That’s weird, they went big for Hanna, yet it’s most obvious asset (the score) gets ignored. Not complaining, because the film deserves more recognition.
I also like the best scene Idea. And the nomination slate their is really solid. Though I would have included the Golden gate bridge scene in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
I’m not sure I like their Best Scene nominees, but I do appreciate that they included that category. I make my own nominations in it each year.
Wow, I keep forgetting that John Goodman is in “The Artist”. haha
I don’t see anything wrong with the smaller critics groups releasing nominations. It’s their prerogrative and personally I like checking out what other films/actors they considered noteworthy. I don’t think they are pretending to be a big award or something but the nominations served as citations to the other films they liked, there’s nothing wrong with that.
FUCK YEAH! “Hanna” deserves recognition, especially Saorse and Cate. They are freaking ace on the movie. I wish they would show up at the OScars.