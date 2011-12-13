‘The Artist’ and ‘Hugo’ lead the BFCA’s Critics’ Choice nominees

The Broadcast Film Critics Association has announced its nominees for the 17th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and there aren’t really any surprises. Across the board, it’s the roll call of Oscar contenders the announcement has turned into, more and more.
I went to the mat for “Margaret” throughout my ballot. Naturally, though, it doesn’t show up. Leading the way was “The Artist” and “Hugo” with 11 nominations each. Not far behind were “Drive” and “The Help” with eight apiece. The biggest surprise, I suppose, is “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” being snubbed completely. Nothing. Not even a notice for Gary Oldman in a Best Actor category of six.
Other things worth noting: Glenn Close didn’t show up in the Best Actress category despite there being six nominees. Her film, “Albert Nobbs,” only received a makeup nomination. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Young Actor/Actress, but nothing for Max von Sydow or Sandra Bullock. And Nick Nolte rallied to a supporting actor notice for his work in “Warrior.”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (which was embargoed until today and yet, I have no desire to write about it) received nods for Best Editing and Best Score, though Rooney Mara was not recognized. “The Ides of March” only managed one nod, for Best Acting Ensemble, and yes, Melissa McCarthy made it into the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in “Bridesmaids.”
Oh, and it’s also nice to see Andy Serkis get into the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance-capture turn in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”
The BFCA’s nominees have come to serve as a snapshot of Oscar predictions in early-December more than anything else. Inevitably, the race shifts as we move past this date and some of these will fail to register with the Academy. But it’s such a catch-all, I imagine no one is unhappy in Hollywood today.
The full list of nominees:
Best Picture
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Director
Stephen Daldry, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Steven Spielberg, “War Horse”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Andy Serkis, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
Best Original Screenplay
“The Artist”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win Win”
“Young Adult”
Best Art Direction
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Costume Design
“The Artist”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Jane Eyre”
“My Week with Marilyn”
Best Editing
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
Best Makeup
“Albert Nobbs”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Iron Lady”
“J. Edgar”
“My Week with Marilyn”
Best Score
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
Best Song
“Hello Hello” from “Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”
“The Living Proof” from “The Help”
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
“Pictures in My Head” from “The Muppets”
Best Sound
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Super 8”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Visual Effects
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Super 8”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
Best Foreign Language Film
“In Darkness”
“Le Havre”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
“Where Do We Go Now”
Best Documentary Feature
“Buck
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World”
“Page One: Inside the New York Times”
“Project Nim”
“Undefeated”
Best Action Movie
“Drive”
“Fast Five”
“Hanna”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Super 8”
Best Comedy
“Bridesmaids”
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
“Horrible Bosses”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Muppets”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Asa Butterfield, “Hugo”
Elle Fanning, “Super 8”
Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Acting Ensemble
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“The Ides of March”
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Albert Nobbs does have a Makeup nomination.
Vanessa Redgrave NOT getting nominated could be a big deal, prediction-wise.
Is there still an Embargo on Extremely Loud? How do you feel on writing about that? :D
Did Jacki Weaver get nominated last year? I’m feeling like a not, but I can’t be bothered checking IMDb to find out. Nevertheless, Weaver and Redgrave feel like they’ve been in the same boat in parallel seasons so I suspect Redgrave (an acting legend – and British) will be fine.
Er, yes. Weaver was nominated.
That’s a pretty solid line-up. It’s kind of amazing how fast Glenn Close is fading away from this race. With Tilda Swinton being mentioned by just about everyone and even winning some awards, I’m starting to feel fairly confident Close is going to miss out. But of course, with SAG tomorrow and Golden Globes on Thursday all that can change very quickly.
No Redgrave! But maybe the film hasn’t been widely seen by the BFCA members? It hasn’t come out yet, has it?
All that love for Drive.. You gotta start wonder how much of that can spill over to the Oscars. I honestly wrote it off from Oscar contention a long time ago (save for Albert Brooks), but with all these BFCA nominations you gotta wonder if some won’t translate into Oscar nominations. Can’t imagine it getting into the top categories though, which leaves stuff like editing and cinematography.
I’ve actually been very surprised that Refn has been nominated by so many critic’s groups. I wonder if he can sneak in for Director.
Drive has amazing staying power. Images and the score get embossed! i am so happy for it!!
I’m starting to get that feeling, too. Don’t know if it will happen, as there are some safer bets, but… Refn for Director!
Ha, you stole the words right out of my mouth, Graysmith, as this consideration was what I was planning for today’s Off the Carpet column.
Thrilled to see nominations for Fassbender AND Mulligan; Swinton; Gosling; Olsen; “The Help”‘s trio of ladies; and “50/50” in Original Screenplay.
Terrified to see Daldry in the mix again, and wonder if Oscar voters will be nominating similarly. He might deserve it, too, but man, 4/4. Can he just win already then?
Also, I guess neither Oldman nor Redgrave received enough #1s, which sucks. But perhaps AMPAS’s stronger BAFTA contingent will help take care of that issue?
Really hope that enough of these acting nominees are recognized tomorrow as well. Perhaps Horn will sneak into either lead or supporting (the latter wouldn’t surprise me, since he’s a kid), as SAG loves to nominate young ones from time to time. But I’m just really hoping that Swinton and Mulligan, and perhaps Olsen as well, registered with SAG. Mostly hoping for Swinton, who I think could potentially garner enough #1s. It’s a tough call, but I think Olsen is probably getting in being the newcomer, so I hope one of Williams/Theron is cast aside and Close is left out in the dust to make room for this to happen. As for Gosling, would love to see him get nominated, but preferably at the expense of Pitt, NOT Oldman, thank you very much. Also, yeah, DiCaprio can be left out here as well, ideally.
Just realized: I think I’m most surprised that Michael Shannon didn’t edge his way into the Best Actor lineup, given how ardent your own personal support is, Kris. But I do believe if anyone might surprise us, it’s him. He’s done it once before without much precursor foreshadowing, after all.
Oh yeah, I also forgot that the BP lineup seems pretty solid. While not exactly my own personal top 10, I can see this being the 10 most likely for Oscar nods.
And I am thrilled that “Drive” is perhaps the underdog story of the year this time around. I hope it manages to score the top nods.
At the very least, I’ve always believed Refn has an excellent chance to be nominated. I’m sure he has massive auteur support from his branch.
Very doubtful Williams will be cast aside. She should be, anyway. Close is the unknown here because she hasn’t been doing well. Olsen could get in but doubtful because she would have to push out Theron and Swinton and I just don’t see that happening.
**She shouldn’t be, anyway.
It literally feels like you copy pasted the Contenders section Kris. :)
The one interesting thing is that Girl with a Dragon Tattoo might be DOA Oscar wise, innit?
No Transformers 3 in Best Special Effects. I wonder if this situation could repeat itself in this year’s Oscar nods, getting replaced with Super 8 or anything else.
Transformers 2 wasn’t nominated back then either, and unlike Harry Potter, as a series it’s not as well respected outside its tech feats. Could the money-making factor be enough to secure a nod, here?
With respect to the BFCA, I’d venture that some members don’t have great technical knowledge of categories like VFX, so they lean towards films they like more. I wouldn’t read too much into these.
Transformers 2 didn’t get a visual f/x nomination, only for sound. No Michael Bay film, surprisingly or unsurprisingly, has ever won a visual effects oscar. In fact, the only Michael Bay movie to actually win an Oscar was Pearl Harbor for sound editing.
But last year they went with Hereafter instead of the far more extensive work in Scott Pilgrim or TRON: Legacy. Maybe they’ll find space in two extra slots for a film they really liked, even if its VFX are weaker or not as showy in comparison to the others.
Transformers never winning is a joke
Here’s how I see Best Actor, Actress, and Supporting Actress, thus far:
Best Actor: 5th slot is between DiCaprio and Oldman, unless Gosling sneaks in. Shannon (shocked he missed here) and Harrelson are hanging out in 8th and 9th for now.
Best Actress: Davis, Streep, Williams seem in. That leaves 2 spots between Swinton, Theron, Olsen, Close, and Mara (based on buzz alone).
-I think Theron is hanging on by a thread because her movie is not typically AMPAS-friendly. But she’s popular in the acting branch, no?
-I would think Swinton is IN based on all her noms/wins, but the acting branch of AMPAS is a tricky one. And that’s a tricky movie.
-Olsen? I just don’t see it happening.
-Close … I still could see her surprising with SAG (tons of friends in tv and movies), and with AMPAS, as well. She’s a veteran doing a passion project. And she’s putting herself out there.
-That leaves Rooney Mara who needs SAG or it’s over. And I don’t see AMPAS going wild for Dragon Tattoo.
Best Supporting Actress: also seems strange. I would think Redgrave is IN somehow (AMPAS-friendly, the Brit bloc). But who’s out? I also smell a Kunis-like snub for McCarthy; even though she’ll likely get a GG and SAG nom. But I def. could be wrong.
Final scattered thoughts. Pretty shocked by no Tinker Tailor love anywhere. That plus Shannon’s snub felt strange to me. And Drive is continuing to do extremely well.
As long as Fassbender and Mulligan are nominated, I’m happy. (So I may not be happy.)
I would love it if both Fassbender and Mulligan were nominated, but I would be okay with settling for just Fassbender. He is the one name that I am going to be rooting for the most on nomination morning…
I think Theron has sealed off the fourth spot. If anyone is hanging by a thread it’s Close. I imagine Swinton will ultimately swoop in and get that spot. I think the acting branch will want to reward 2 of the bravest and out of character performances of the year– Theron and Swinton.
On the topic of the actor’s category, I really don’t think DiCaprio will ultimately get in. This saddens me considering how big of a fan I am of his but if I were him I would be embarrassed to be nominated for a film that was so critically ridiculed and thrashed. I HOPE Gosling gets in over DiCaprio. That would mean Oldman is out too :/
Action movie is bs. Love the inclusion of Hanna. However, was Super 8 even an action movie? Also, Fast Five?! Are you kidding me? A film that is one of a series of critically hated movies? Apparently not. It’s just pure “doesn’t make you think” entertainment for ignorant teeny-bopper dumb-asses. Why not include Adventures of Tintin here? Now that is pure, smart Spielberg action-adventure. No. No. No. Globe trotting, airplane crashing, ship burning films are just plain boring. They need to nominate fast cars instead. AS IF WE HAVEN’T SEEN THIS DONE THE FOUR PREVIOUS TIMES WITHOUT A NOMINATION HERE? WTF?
“It’s just pure “doesn’t make you think” entertainment for ignorant teeny-bopper dumb-asses.”
And Richard Corliss. And me.
Not me, sadly. I never really even cared to watch it. Sadly, I did. What are your thoughts, Guy, on the exclusion of Tintin here? Was it because of the film’s animation?
Probably, yeah. I’d have nominated it.
Fast Five is one of the best movies of the year. Put it on the board
If Vanessa Redgrave is snubbed by SAG, BAFTA, and the Academy for Melissa McCarthy I will be angry.
No love for Alexandre Desplat. I guess the critics here are deaf.
I would have put Harry Potter in the top 10 over Midnight in Paris or Extremely Close.
Aww sad no Winnie the Pooh in animation. Wow 3 Muppets songs in Original Songs :D
I wonder if they will campaign Thomas Horn for Supporting Actor even if he’s the obvious lead but tough category there and he has a good shot at Supporting
Recent history appears to reveal that kids, no matter how much screen time, go in supporting. [Haley Joel Osment and last year Hailee Steinfeld]
Keisha Castle-Hughes is a clear exception to that theory.
Actually, Keisha Castle-Hughes WAS campaigned as a supporting actress, and the SAG nominated her there. It’s just that the Academy saw through it and nominated her in lead instead, much like they did with Winslet for The Reader.
Interesting that Alexander Payne missed here — I’d have expected the BFCA to be all over The Descendants like a rash. This after the LA Critics didn’t even name him as a runner-up for Best Director — are people seeing it as more of a writer’s film?
I’m kind of hoping they’re seeing it as just not that great of a film. I really don’t get what the hubbub about that movie is. I don’t want to write it off as the names of Payne and Clooney being good enough for cred but it feels like minor work for both, at best.
I think Payne DID get nominated – there should be 6 nominees in Best Director, and I believe he was the sixth.
And I can’t get behind the lack of Vanessa Redgrave – did people just not watch the screeners? Also wish Hunter McCracken had shown up in the Younger Actor category.
He did get nominated for Best Director.
Aha. My mistake.
If Drive gets a nomination for Best Pic from AMPAS, that will be my belated Christmas present. ha!! I never expected Drive to still be in the conversation but am delighted it is. Given the new voting system, maybe it does have a decent shot then? It seems to be a movie with passionate champions. I’m a little surprised to see Gosling getting noticed. As much as I love Drive, I’d be hard pressed to put him in that category over Shannon or Harrelson. Of all the categories, Best Actor will be the one I’m most eager to see play out. That category is overrun with very worthy contenders.
Great to see love for War Horse, Tintin and Elle Fanning. To bad “Rio” continues to be overlooked.
Give it editing or something. It’s a beutifully edited film.
J.Edgar in makeup? We’re they having that much trouble finding enough nominees?
I wonder if Drive’s score has a chance of getting a nod from the Academy.
Also, is the song “A Real Hero” an original composition for the film?
No, it’s not.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (which was embargoed until today and yet, I have no desire to write about it)
Kris,
Can you rate the movie the then? A or B? I am expecting it to be good. Just curious on how you feel. Thanks
I don’t think it takes a mind-reader to tell that Kris’s rating would be lower than a B.
No Ben Kingsley…BOO!
No Gary Oldman? No Redgrave? WTH?
Aw man, poor Gary Oldman… I was really hoping he’d get some love here. Hopefully tomorrow the SAG will notice him, as well as the HFPA. Pleasantly surprised to see Nick Nolte get some recognition as well.
Good for all the “Drive” accolades (now is the time to start pimping yourself out Gosling… work the circuit!), Theron & Oswalt, and the “Hanna” mentions.
One has to wonder if Scott Rudin’s strategy backfired. I know it’s still early and we have the GG, SAG’S, and ultimately the Oscars but it will be a huge smack in his face if TGWTDT doesn’t get highly recognized and same goes for Extremely Loud. I would be happy to see Drive and Hanna (hell even Super 8) take those spots :)
Would like to see a little more love for Deathly Hallows, but then Make-up and Sound nods (which I always thought were a good possibility, but which never were much considered on this site…) in addition to the expected Art Dir. and Visual Effects nods are not to be sniffed at.
Like Alice in Wonderland’s aggressive campaign last year, I think Harry Potter 7:2 will get quite a few noms, actually. 4-5 or so.
In other words, it’s a juggernaut, the last of the Potter films, and may get rewarded with more outer-categories than it has in the past. I can see art direction, make-up, a sound, fx, maybe Score, maybe writing (small, small chance). But I expect it’ll get one or two more noms than anticipated.