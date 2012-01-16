‘The Artist’ and ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ lead BAFTA nominations

As ever with their nominations announcement, BAFTA giveth, and BAFTA taketh away. Excited to see “Drive” up for Best Film and Best Director? Sure, but in return we have to accept Jim Broadbent nominated, ahead of Albert Brooks, for a career-worst performance in “The Iron Lady,” which also somehow copped a Best Original Screenplay nod. (Despite this showing, the film mercifully didn’t crack their Best British Film lineup.)
Glad to see a strong showing at last for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy?” Yes, but the flipside of that is zero nominations for “The Tree of Life” — no, not even a cinematography nod for Emmanuel Lubezki. Even when trying to anticipate the Oscar race, BAFTA remain a law unto themselves — which can be as exasperating as it is occasionally rewarding.
The frontrunners, of course, could have been spotted from space. Oscar favorite “The Artist” naturally leads the way with 12 nominations — the (mostly) silent film scored even in the Best Sound category — while British loyalty netted an impressive 11 nods for domestic hit “Tinker, Tailor.” The two will fight it out for the top award, though with the latter primed for the consolation prize of Best British Film, I think we know how this is going to go.
The Best Film category is rounded out with “The Descendants,” “The Help” and, in their most independent and adventurous move, the aforementioned “Drive.” “The Help” is perhaps the most surprising of these, given that the distinctly Yank-flavored film didn’t do much business in the UK, and that its slot comes at the expense of “Hugo,” which nonetheless scored nine nominations, including a Best Director bid for this year’s BAFTA Fellowship honoree, Martin Scorsese. You know what I’ve been saying about “The Help” invisibly picking up momentum in the Best Picture race? There’s your evidence.
As usual, the nominations hewed closely to the chapter selections marked in the longlists — and where the votes of the general membership did diverge from those of the relevant chapter, it wasn’t generally for the better. Eddie Marsan out of Best Supporting Actor, Broadbent in. “Young Adult” out of Best Original Screenplay, “The Iron Lady” in. “Drive” out of Best Cinematography, “War Horse” in. Some other replacements are welcome ones, but for the most part, one wonders why BAFTA doesn’t just leave it to the supposed experts.
If you’re surprised to see Carey Mulligan mentioned in the Best Supporting Actress category for “Drive” rather than “Shame” — in what other list would the British ingenue emerge as the only acting nominee from Nicolas Winding Refn’s film? — bear in mind that she was longlisted as a lead in the latter. BAFTA also overruled campaign categorization in the case of “The Artist” star Bérénice Bejo, correctly deeming her a lead — she scores a Best Actress nomination, which does little to clarify the Oscar picture in that category. (Before Glenn Close’s detractors pop the champagne, remember that “Albert Nobbs,” which is still without UK distribution, wasn’t eligible.)
Anything else? Well, the Brits clearly aren’t buying this year’s Americans in Paris quite as wholesale as voters across the pond — in addition to “Hugo” missing out in the top race, “Midnight in Paris” scored a solitary Original Screenplay nod. And they’re only half-sold on “The Descendants”: the Golden Globe winner had enough residual heat for three nods, including Best Film, but is missing from the Best Director and Best Supporting Actress categories. (Joining Scorsese at the lone-director table, in one of the morning’s most thrilling nominations, is Lynne Ramsay for “We Need to Talk About Kevin.”)
Another film that didn’t do nearly as well with the Brits as it has with US Guild voters is David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Last year, the Swedish original nagged Actress and Adapted Screenplay nominations, in addition to snagging Best Foreign Language Film; by contrast, the remake managed only a pair of technical nods. I can’t help wondering if the Academy’s response on Oscar nomination morning might be similarly deflating.
Anyway, I’ll leave you to pick through the full list of nominees below. The awards will be handed out on February 12 in London.
Best Film
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“The Help”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best British Film
“My Week With Marilyn”
“Senna”
“Shame”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Tomas Alfredson, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy”
Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Gary Oldman. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Jim Broadbent, “The Iron Lady”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Ides of March”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Judi Dench, “My Week With Marilyn”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Carey Mulligan, “Drive”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Original Screenplay
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Guard”
“The Iron Lady”
“Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Incendies”
“Pina”
“Potiche”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Documentary
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World”
“Project Nim”
“Senna”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Rango”
Best Art Direction
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Costume Design
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
“Jane Eyre”
“My Week With Marilyn”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Film Editing
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“Senna”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Makeup & Hair
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“The Iron Lady”
“My Week With Marilyn”
Best Music
“The Artist”
“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Sound
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Visual Effects
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“War Horse”
Best Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer
Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”
Will Sharpe, Tom Kingsley and Sarah Brocklehurst, “Black Pond”
Ralph Fiennes, “Coriolanus”
Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
I know we were primed for this because of the shortlists, but I’m still shocked and saddened by the indifference to Weekend.
Very much agreed.
Strange how Drive was nominated for pic and director but no Albert Brooks. Bernie Rose mad!
Yay for Ides of March! No Tree of Life :(
The BAFTA nominated “Iron Lady”… BARF. The screenplay was horrible. The movie was horrible. Meryl Streep was great. Lets just stick with nominating Streep and nothing else.
Whoa even Mulligan was nominated for Drive. I skimmed over that. I assumed she was nominated for Shame. Bernie Rose really really mad!
AND FINALLY RAMSEY. Woo hoo!
I really did like Carey Mulligan in Drive, but I share your sentiments. Her role really didn’t demand much…Gosling and Brooks were the stars of that show. But seriously, BAFTA obviously really liked Drive but they couldn’t muster up a supporting actor nomination for Brooks? Not even over Hill, Hoffman, and Broadbent? That’s totally unfathomable to me. The supporting acting categories are totally WHACK this year. I guess there are slim pickings but they sure are picking the worst ones! Jesus!
BAFTA understandably loves their Brits. If SAG wouldn’t even nominate Brooks, then why should they? He’s not as safe as we thought he was.
Charlize wasn’t nominated :( No Young Adult love. I thought Cody had a good shot since she had a * but I know those don’t always match up with the actual nominations.
Bummed for Harry Potter, too. After rewatching a majority of the films that will most likely be nominated for best picture, Harry Potter DH2 still remains one of the best films of the year. The Brits couldn’t even save it! Also, this madness with The Artist has got to stop. What’s next- Harvey is somehow going to coax the Academy into nominating the film for best visual effects?! GAHHHH.
Laura, have you ever considered that you might care about all this a shade too much? ;)
Ha, yes Laura is indeed excited (in both directions). But hey, this is a great site to read and offer excitement/opinion on all things Oscar. I love seeing the passion.
Oh, we all do — I’m just teasing. It’s just important to remember that it’s cyclical. Some years we like what “they” like. Some years we don’t. It all comes out in the wash.
Absolutely. For me, I’m not wildly invested; I really like Hugo and The Artist. Don’t like The Descendants. I’m not in love with much, though. Last year I loved TKS and TSN equally, so it was just fun seeing who’d come out on top. In 2007, I didn’t care for No Country, so it’s run and win was disappointing for me. Since the, I’ve grown an affection for it. So yeah, this year is slightly less fascinating for me. But many other categories have me intrigued. :)
Yeah, that nomination for Mulligan in Drive is bizarre. I fully admit to being invested for a few films this year, all of which face uphill climbs, Drive, Tree of Life and Weekend. Being a natural cynic, I’m not expecting anything. So the nods for Drive today made me very happy. :) But yeah, some of these choices are just strange. The lack of a cinematography nomination for TOL is baffling. And the inclusion of the The Help in Best Pic? I didn’t see that coming.
I’m somehow not surprised at the Mulligan nomination, as I think it’s a combination of BAFTA admiring her work in Shame (but there was no way she’d crack that category with the crazy competition going on this year between the lead actresses) and also loving Drive in general. Mulligan’s Drive nomination to me results from the same goodwill as Bérénice Bejo’s nomination for The Artist. I’m still glad Carey is making an appearance here, even if it’s for the wrong movie!
And too bad Olivia Colman didn’t crack the Best Actress category. BAFTA, where’s the homegrown talent pride?
“Laura, have you ever considered that you might care about all this a shade too much? ;)”
I haven’t dedicated a website to it yet ;)
Laura wins.
Haha we’re all film nerds, it’s all good.
Great shake-ups, even if I don’t necessarily agree with the replacements. Especially feeling good about Drive hitting Best Pic, Director, and Editing (!!). Repeat that trifecta at the Oscars, Academy. That would be awesome.
Pulling for Ramsay to upset!!
um i counted 11 noms for Tinker Tailor. I’d thought Drive would get more. but i’m ecstatic about Tinker’s noms.
It’s exhilarating to see BAFTA show immense love for Tinker Tailor. (though I think it has 11 nominations?)
And happy to see Drive get a few nominations, especially Nicholas Winding Refn!
Also glad they got right about Berenice Bejo–she’s clearly a lead.
Oops. Sorry, CSNOW’s already pointed it out.
Many of these nominations make me very happy, but over all I’m a bit puzzled (like I usually am with these things)…
Firstly, very happy Drive got picture and director nominations, but how in the world did Carey Mulligan score a supporting actress nomination while Albert Brooks didn’t for supporting actor? In fact, what in god’s name is up with the supporting actor lineup? Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, JIM BROADBENT? What the hell? Considering there was a lot of love for Tinker Tailor and We Need to Talk About Kevin, how about substituting those three for Ezra Miller, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Albert Brooks? You would’ve had a strong lineup!
How does The Descendants get in for picture when it misses director, editing, and supporting actress? It only has three nominations. That’s weird. I’m puzzled why Hugo didn’t take its place.
How does The Tree of Life miss out on cinematography? They must have hated it…
The Iron Lady screenplay nomination is baffling beyond words.
So happy they nominated Lynne Ramsay for her extraordinary work in We Need to Talk About Kevin. Very well deserved.
I think Best Actor will lineup with Oscar. The fifth spot for Best Actress is still mind-boggling. I don’t even know where to begin with the supporting categories come Oscar time. They seem so up in the air, but I guess it looks like Melissa McCarthy may very well be nominated, as well as its screenplay.
Those are my thoughts.
And I’m sorry, I really do love her and think she’s brilliant, but Judi Dench? I liked My Week with Marilyn more than a lot of people, but come on. She was pleasant, but seriously over Vanessa Redgrave, who wasn’t even on the longlist? I’m convinced Judi Dench could do ANYTHING and I mean ANYTHING to be awards-worthy.
Notice how all three Documentary nominees are British or about a famous Brit? Could they not find any others?
The only categories likely to go 5/5 are costume design and cinematography (although the former moreso than the latter), and I’m a-okay with that. Love the inclusion of Drive in major categories, but there are naff noms elsewhere. Jim Broadbent? What a terrible performance! Abi Morgan for that Wikipedia entry of a screenplay? Judi Dench? Not even for “Jane Eyre”?
Yay Melissa McCarthy! :D Only three spots for Best Supporting Actress are locked: Chastain, Spencer and Bejo. Two spots will be a battle for McCarthy, Woodely and McTeer. Would be exciting if the Academy voters placed Bejo in lead as well to open up space here but I doubt it will happen
Jim Broadbent’s nomination is absolutely absurd, so it’s really saying something for me to admit that I still consider it a trade up from Eddie Marsan in Tyrannosaur.
Have you seen Tyrannosaur? That was a good performance.
Clearly, Nick has. He just doesn’t agree.
Ugh, Jonah Hill yet again! How deluded are they to shun so many superior performances for his “I’m just sitting here” performance?! Oh well. There’s no hope for a snub in his case at this point. Gross.
Pretty tepid, awful nominees overall. What a shame.
Agreed. “I’m just sitting here” is a hilariously accurate description
Oh, I was impressed with Hill. But yeah, a nom!? No way do I think that’s deserved this year – in a sea of amazing supporting male turns. I guess it’s all about the film/heat/buzz/story. He’s a story this year: Hill is good in a buzzed dramatic film! Nom him!
LOL! “I’m just sitting here” performance! Exactly. Spot-on description The Other James D. This is like when Matt Damon kept getting nominated for Invictus despite contributing nothing to that film. Ugh. I really don’t want to see Jona Hill’s name on nomination morning.
These are just so indifferent – or the right thing is to say they leave me indifferent.
Look for another Bafta ceremony with many absentees.
Come on Batfa, give Tinker Tailor a sweep and score a modicum of respectability this year.
I know its a long shot for Oscar, but I was expecting the BAFTA’s to give Harry Potter some love (not just in the art/technical categories). And I hope this isn’t slowing down 50/50 love either. I hope that film AT LEAST gets a best screenplay nod. Although, of course I would want more.
Well, guess the Guardian’s done it’s job. Congratilations. This is just shameful but not at all surpsring. I’ll say it again – War Horse runs circles around other movies.
The amount of politics involved in chosing which categories it showed up in is nothing short of astonishing.
The Guardian? Politics? Choosing categories?
I appreciate you’re disappointed your favourite film got left out — I’m disappointed by so much in this list myself — but I honestly don’t understand a word you’re saying.
Hey, Hoffman for “The Ides of March!” Brilliant. Amazed it took THIS long for him to show up somewhere.
Biggest WTF nom for me … Broadbent in Supporting. …… what!?
Also, I wonder is Academy fave Phillip Seymour Hoffman can squeak in and be this year’s Tommy Lee Jones. PGA loved Ides. The actors love Hoffman. We’ll see – especially now that Brooks (with no SAG or BAFTA nom is looking oddly, oddly weak).
And now with Dragon seeming less loved with BAFTA voters, and both Drive/TTSS having strong support … I DO wonder if we’ll get some ‘oh boy’ noms come Oscar nom morning. i.e., Drive and/or TTSS in for some categories that were expected for Dragon or something else, etc..
Something else BAFTA hasn’t cleared up (and good) is whether Moneyball, War Horse, or Dragon has the steam to get Best Picture noms. I would think that if any of these popped up in BAFTA BP along with PGA than they would probably be in (whether it’s 5,6,7,8,9,10 noms). But those film’s support remains fuzzy.
I will remain clinging to my delusion that TTSS has a chance at a Best Picture nomination until the very end.
Drive getting nominated for BP/BD has to be one of the least Oscar-“leaning” choices the BAFTAs have made in many a year, especially since it’s not a British film (which usually tends to be the ones that do that, a la Tinker Tailor).
I’m also fascinated by the fact that their Best Director line-up will probably only match with the Oscars 2/5. That, too, has to be quite rare.
Anyway, thumbs up to the BAFTAs for really going a different route this year.. Okay, maybe not THAT different, but more than usual.
Just for fun, there’s been a 2/5 BAFTA/Oscar match-up in the Best Director category twice in the last decade: 2007 (BAFTA – Wright, Greengrass, von Donnersmarck; Oscar – Reitman, Gilroy, Schnabel) and 2004 (BAFTA – Gondry, Mann, Forster; Oscar – Eastwood, Hackford, Payne).
A screenplay nomination for The Guard! That’s a very pleasant surprise.
What are the chances of a Fassbender win? I have to think that if he’s going to win anywhere, it’s going to be here.
Really tough to call. I can see it going to Fassbender, Oldman or Dujardin. Clooney and Pitt, not so much — despite their Oscar-frontrunner status.
I think it’s Fassbender’s to loose. Shame only got Best Actor and British Film, and we know TTSS will win the latter category. Surely BAFTA would want to honor the film with one top prize.
If voters felt that compelled to honour the film, they’d probably have nominated it for more.
I doubt Fassbender will win. It’s a British film, and if they truly loved it, they would definitely have shown their support for it in other categories. So I’m pretty confident that the BAFTA Best Actor is between Oldman and Dujardin.
Guy, has the Best British Film category nomination been opened to the overall membership, or is it still decided by a small committee?
It’s been opened to the entire membership, sadly. So expect much more predictable results in that category from now on. “Tinker, Tailor” has it on lock.
My Week With Marilyn got nominated for Best British Film. So I wondered.
And I think the previously unheard of scenario of a single film winning both Best Film & Best British Film now will become a semi regular occurrence after last year’s precedent.
Americans in Paris… Guy, this was a far more entertaining read than the usual nominations rundown.
As for the nominations… what are the odds that “The Guard” could get in for screen play, similarly to how his brother got a “surprise” nomination for “In Bruges”? I personally think “In Bruges” runs circles around “The Guard”, but then again, I’m not a voter.
In Bruges is absolutely a better screenplay and overall movie (anyone else psyched for Seven Psychopaths this year?), but I certainly wouldn’t be displeased to see The Guard show up on the Oscar nomination list.
Glad you enjoyed the piece, Joe. I’ve been told by some readers that we should keep commentary separate from announcements like this — and I know it’d be quicker to post nominee lists and/or press releases with no analysis — but we like to offer more bang for your buck. ;)
Keep the commentary, at least the commentary you guys include. There is commentary on other sites I do not like so much. But the distinct personality and perspectives expressed is why I come here.
I’m not sure why my last comment showed up like that. What I wanted to say was:
@Guy- The commentary is what makes this site the best of all the awards sites around, so please never stop that.
@Liz- I’m SO stoked! I read the screenplay when somebody suggested it to me on one of these comment threads (I think it was the “most aniticipated” post here) and it was terrific (and hilarious).
Oh please don’t stop offering commentary along with nominations/awards announcements. We can go to IMDb if we just want to see the plain old data grid. I come here exactly to read yours and Kris’s illuminating thoughts and oftentimes hysterically witty responses. I second JOE7827’s sentiments at how enjoyable this article was and a great rundown of what it could mean at Oscar time.
Amir, that’s awesome to hear. Absolutely can’t wait!
It’s sad with all those nominations that Hugo couldn’t score a BP nod. And that The Descendants did with barely any other nominations. I guess I would have rather have seen Hugo than The Descendants or The Help.
Well BAFTA didn’t go crazy over Million Dollar Baby if I remember correctly. Guess this is one of those years.
I would normally predict TTSS as best picture but the voters can give it best British film and then give The Artist best picture. What a bore.
Same here. I’d have liked Hugo more than Descendants there. I’m also predicting TTSS for British Film and The Artist for Best Picture…
Not sure how the boring screenplay for The Ides of March got nominated. Nor do I understand the nomination for The Iron Lady. I thought British writers were the smartest of all, LOL.
And why wasn’t The Artist nominated for special effects? Kidding.
I have a feeling that Gary Oldman would edge off Leo or Fassbender at the Oscars.
Jim Broadbent is my favorite actor…keep it down gentlemen
Oh, he’s normally brilliant. I just found him average in TIL.
Lack of love for Emily Watson is especially saddening, especially after she’s been shortlisted. She is so great.
Then I look at zero nominations for the Tree of Life and wonder if I should be happy War Horse got any attention at all. And I use War Horse as a stand in for other movies as well. It’s my favorite movie of the year but there are plenty of ommisions all around.
Actually, when I remember the fact that a lot of War Horse below-the-liners come from Harry Potter movies certain things become apparent. It is pretty clear that Tinker Tailor is Britain’s designated film at this year’s race. If any homegrown movie wins it would be it (so why deminish it’s chances of the big prize by throwing another big british film in the mix) and it should take the best Best British film prize easily. It’s just, again, a shame that both films couldn’t have received that kind of support. Can’t do without politics, I suppose.
Coming back to Harry Potter for a second one can see a similar things happening. It would be uniquely fascinating if it manages and Oscar BP nod this year. Oh, Baftas.
The documenary field is representative of the weakness of this year’s list overall. And why only three nominations? Even assuming that not every film that plays in US gets to UK, it’s still a very strange field.
How are “politics” keeping War Horse from getting nominated? That’s just silly. It is possible that people just don’t like it.
Not even a cinematography nod for The Tree of Life? Ouch!
I hope that Best Actor list looks similar to the Oscars.
Wow, no love for Alan Rickman or Ralph Fiennes in HP 7.5, not even from the UK. Tragic. Much more disturbing than Albert Brooks’ omission from the best supporting actor noms.
At least “Hugo” didn’t receive a nomination for that godawful script. Sometimes these groups do actually pay attention.
I don’t know why “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” is NOT nominated for Best Editing…And why “Midnight in Paris” could be nominated for the Best Picture…The former is actully a long novel fit into a 127-minute movie, tell me that is not Editing that you should say Bravo to; The latter is made beautiful but everything looks self-indulgent while conventional because all the American masters there are portrayed just as they are taught in college English lectures…
Made a mistake, I meant for Oscar nominations…Not BAFTA.