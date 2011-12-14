‘The Artist’ dominates Phoenix film critics nods

Universal Pictures

The Phoenix Film Critics Society has announced a massive list of nominations in various categories, and as has become the trend, Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” led the way with 11 mentions. Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” wasn’t far behind with 10. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Top 10 Films of 2011

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“The Help”

“Hugo”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Moneyball”

“My Week With Marilyn”

“Super 8″

“The Tree of Life”

Best Director

Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”

Michael Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Tate Taylor, “The Help”

Best Actor

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

“Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”

“Bryce Dallas Howard, “The Help”

“Jessica Chastain, “The Help”

“Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

“Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Ensemble

“Bridesmaids”

“Contagion”

“Margin Call”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Super 8”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Descendants”

“The Help”

“Hugo”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Artist”

“Beginners”

“Midnight in Paris”

Best Cinematography

“The Artist”

“Hugo”

“Tree of Life”

Best Costume Design

“The Artist”

“Hugo”

“Jane Eyre”

Best Film Editing

“The Artist”

“Super 8”

“Tree of Life”

Best Original Score

“The Artist”

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

“Moneyball”

“Super 8”

Best Original Song

“Star-Spangled Man” from “Captain America:

The

First Avenger”

“The Living Proof” from “The Help”

“I Believe In You” from “Johnny English Reborn”

“Life”s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”

Best Production Design

“The Artist”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2″

“Hugo”



Best Visual Effects

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2″

“Hugo”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Animated Film

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Rango”

“Winnie the Pooh”

Best Documentary

“African Cats”

“The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”

“Page One: Inside the New York Times”

“Project Nim”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Incendies”

“Point Blank”

“The Skin I Live In”

Best Live Action Family Film

“Dolphin Tale”

“Hugo”

“The Muppets”

“We Bought a Zoo”

The Overlooked Film of the Year

“A Better Life”

“The Conspirator”

“Texas Killing Fields”

Best Stunts

“Drive”

“Fast Five”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera

Elle Fanning, “Super 8″

Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera

Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Michael Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Tate Taylor, “The Help”

Best Performance by a Youth (Male)

Asa Butterfield, “Hugo”

Joel Courtney, “Super 8”

Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Best Performance by a Youth (Female)

Elle Fanning, “Super 8”

Amara Miller, “The Descendants”

Chloe Grace Moretz, “Hugo”

Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”