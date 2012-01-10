‘The Artist,’ Malick come out on top with Vancouver film critics

After leading with four nominations from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” has won Best Picture and Best Screenplay from the group. Meanwhile, David Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method” got some love in Canadian spotlight categories. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “The Artist”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”

Best Screenplay: “The Artist”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Canadian Film: “Café de Flore”

Best Director of a Canadian Film: David Cronenberg, “A Dangerous Method”

Best Actor in a Canadian Film: Peter Stormare, “Small Town Murder Songs”

Best Actress in a Canadian Film: Michelle Williams, “Take This Waltz”

Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film: Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”

Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film: Helene Florent, “Café de Flore”

Best British Columbia Film: “People of a Feather”

Achievement Award for Contribution to the BC Film and Television Industry: Marv Newman

