‘The Artist’ triumphs with Phoenix critics

The Phoenix Film Critics Society has named “The Artist” the best picture of the year, but I have to say, I was stopped dead in my tracks by this line of boast at the organization’s official site:

“Last year the PFCS was the only critics group to name ‘The King”s Speech’ as Best Picture correctly predicting the Academy Awards.”

Look, yay, you were good enough to go against the grain of last year’s pro-“Social Network” critics’ awards onslaught. But don’t brag about it like it should matter. Your job isn’t to predict the Academy Awards, so don’t start thinking it is, please. PLEASE.

The group fell hard for “The Artist” this year, giving the film Best Picture along with eight other awards. Nine wins for the film that has become the 2011 critics’ favorite. Not so against the grain after all, I guess. Of course, that writing was probably on the wall after the film led the way with nominations earlier this month.

Anyway, check out the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 filma wards season via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Help”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Costume Design: “The Artist”

Best Film Editing: “The Artist”

Best Original Score: “The Artist”

Best Production Design: “Hugo”

Best Visual Effects: “Hugo”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “Page One: Inside The New York Times”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”

Best Ensemble Acting: “Super 8”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera: Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role: Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”

Best Stunts: “Drive”

Best Live Action Family Film (Rated G or PG): “The Muppets”

The Overlooked Film of the Year: “A Better Life”

